Dublin have the calibre to extend Kilkenny but my gut instinct is that the Cats will just about prevail

Hands up if you saw this one coming: Dublin back on the brink of their first Leinster senior hurling title since 2013.

On the build-up to this year’s championship, I did half-predict they’d take a scalp but, in all honesty, I didn’t foresee them beating Galway, a side being played up as Limerick’s biggest challenger.

I’ve tipped Dublin a lot over the last 12 months – to beat Cork last year, to beat Kilkenny in the first game of the league, to finish top of Division 1A – and I sometimes got a disrespectful response from hurling folk, wondering what it was I saw in them.

My reason was that they have some great hurlers and are growing into an excellent side and we saw evidence of that against Galway. But can they follow it up? To really get the attention of the hurling fraternity, they’ll have to.

Dublin showed in the past year they can take Kilkenny, but a good start is key.

Eoghan O'Donnell of Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Eoghan O'Donnell of Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile





In last year’s Leinster semi-final Eoghan O’Donnell didn’t start on TJ Reid and the damage was done before Mattie Kenny made the switch. That’s the key match-up on Saturday if O’Donnell (if passed fit) can curtail TJ then Dublin have every chance.

The win over Galway blew the championship wide open but what do Dublin need to do to replicate their 2013 success? That year you felt they were ready, coming off U-21 Leinster successes in 2007 and 2011 and Division 1 league success in 2011.

You get the feeling now that Kenny is building something similar.

In this year’s league clash with Kilkenny, they dominated possession for large parts but they didn’t dominate on the scoreboard. Their half-forward line posed Kilkenny’s half-back line all sorts of bother and we can expect Chris Crummey, Donal Burke and Danny Sutcliffe to do the same tomorrow.

That’s a half-forward line I really like, one of the best in the game, and if they get on top in this area they’ve every chance. Liam Rushe is well able to fill the number six spot, and we can expect Conor Burke to sit and offer protection again also. The Dubs also have three inside forwards who can trouble the Cats: Cian O’Sullivan, Ronan Hayes and Cian Boland.

I think Kenny might spring one or two of the U-20s, with Dara Purcell an obvious choice. His displays at U-20 level against Galway and Cork showed he has the speed for when this game opens up.

Kilkenny will have to be right on it to win and they’ll be forewarned after last year’s semi-final collapse. Nothing but a spirited performance by Cody’s men will get them over the line and if it’s not there, Dublin will win.

But my gut still says Kilkenny by the smallest of margins.

Looking to Sunday’s Munster final, there’s no overstating how huge a game this is for Tipperary, and how big a challenge it will be against Limerick.

For a Waterford man, it’s hard to fully grasp the depth of this rivalry but with the history these counties have, games like this can take on a life of their own. It’s a rivalry that’s seen many great battles and many a beating dished out, like the 2009 All-Ireland semi-final where Tipp, under Liam Sheedy, mauled Limerick, or in 2019 and 2020 when Limerick overpowered Tipp.

Both Sheedy and Kiely will fully understand the knock-on effect of this game. Kiely will be anxious to complete a Munster Championship three-in-a-row for the first time in 32 years – since Babs Keating’s Tipp did it in 1989 – and he’ll know the psychological gains that will come by beating a Sheedy side that has struggled against them the last few years.

If Tipp take another beating, it’ll be a tall order to regroup for an All-Ireland quarter-final. With some hot teams coming through the qualifiers, getting the passage they got in 2019 is unlikely, so winning this and having one less big gun to play has to be the order of the day.

Tipp need to go toe-to-toe with Limerick and test them right to the end on a pitch that’s a similar size to Croke Park. Do that and if they meet again in an All-Ireland final, their job will be a whole lot easier.

Can Tipp beat Limerick twice in one championship? The chances are slim, but if they can win on Sunday there’s always the chance someone else takes Limerick out, as in 2019.

We saw glimpses of what might play out in their league meeting. Tipp will have learned an awful lot from the approach in the Cork game but do they have the burning pace the Rebels have? No.

Cian Lynch, left, and Dan Morrissey of Limerick celebrate following the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Semi-Final win over Cork . Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Cian Lynch, left, and Dan Morrissey of Limerick celebrate following the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Semi-Final win over Cork . Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile





Should they man-mark Cian Lynch? I would. He’s the catalyst in the Limerick machine and if he flows, they flow. We saw Cathal Barrett do a decent job on Tony Kelly and he’ll probably be recruited to do that same job here. Another key question: will the Tipp wing-backs follow Gearóid Hegarty and Tom Morrissey as Cork did?

Tipp will need two or three goals to beat Limerick and if anyone can raise the green flag against the champions, it’s them. That’s about getting fast ball into their inside line. I’d imagine those lads will retreat out the field for the Limerick puck-out but once the ball is in open play, Sheedy will have them close to goal.

I think Bubbles O’Dwyer at 11 will ask questions of Declan Hannon like he did of John Conlon, while Barry Hogan’s puck-outs will need to be on the money.

Tipp probably have the best stick men in the country and they know their skillset can win games, but this Limerick side has everything: physicality, skill, mobility and a strong bench to call upon, along with the brains of Paul Kinnerk who can mix up how they play.

Kiely might have been overjoyed in the aftermath of the Cork game but, deep down, he knows there’s more improvement in his team. They can up it another 20 per cent and if they find the level they brought against Tipp last year, they’ll be extremely hard to beat.

It’s a perfect situation for Kiely: they’ve been winning easily yet there’s more improvement in Hegarty, Morrissey, Aaron Gillane and Séamus Flanagan.

If they find it and Lynch can hit the ground running, they won’t be stopped.

This is a Limerick team that won by eight against a ball-of-energy Cork side despite their big names playing below themselves, and with the chance to become the first three-in-a-row winners since 1989, they’ll have all the drive needed to get over the line. Limerick by four or five.