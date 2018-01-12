Dublin GAA take back gym gear from GAA National Development Centre

Dublin GAA has taken back the gym equipment that the county had funded and installed at the GAA's National Development Centre in Abbotstown.

It is not clear why the decision was taken but it's understood that Dublin had not been satisfied with the access times some of their squads and players were getting to it.

The facility, which was officially opened in April 2016, has been used extensively by counties and clubs for development and challenge games. Earlier this month Dublin and Meath met in a Bord na Móna Walsh Cup match at the venue. Around the time of the official opening, it emerged that Dublin, under the direction of their high performance director Bryan Cullen, had approached the GAA and entered into an agreement to fund and procure high-specification equipment for the floor space available within the building.

The GAA insisted that such an offer, which was made by Dublin on the basis that the facility was located within their reach, would not give the county "proprietary claims". That followed an insistence at the official opening that there would be no anchor tenants. And that's how it has transpired with the gym now without equipment.

The gym was never a priority for Abbotstown where plans have focused on development and learning and are expected to progress this year. Dublin development and underage squads had primarily been using the facility but it involved usage by the senior squads from time to time. However, this arrangement is now at an end.

It is anticipated that the GAA will now fund the installation of new equipment.

