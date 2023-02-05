Dublin fight back from poor start to share points with 13-man Waterford in thrilling encounter

Joe Flanagan of Dublin in action against Waterford players, from left, Calum Lyons, Reuben Halloran, Michael Kiely and Carthach Daly

The hurling League that, supposedly, nobody cares about got off to a flier in Dungarvan with Dublin fighting out a dramatic draw against thirteen man Waterford in an incident-packed contest at Fraher Field.

The hosts saw second-half red cards for both Jack Fagan and Stephen Bennett, yet it was Dublin who needed a late equaliser, Donal Burke’s free levelling matters in the 76th minute after a foul by Shane McNulty.

It was a just outcome, Waterford having introduced star players – Austin Gleeson and Dessie Hutchinson off the bench – to a rescue a contest that had threatened to get away from them against a defiant Dublin team.

Davy Fitzgerald’s reputation for getting an early bounce from teams has been sustained in recent weeks with reports of a high-scoring recent challenge win against Wexford and talk of recalibrated fitness levels within a squad that failed to build on last year’s National League title win, just the fourth in their history.

He is clearly in the experimental phase of this, his second coming as Waterford manager. The same however applies to Micheal Donoghue’s first year in charge of a Dublin team now, most presume to be to facing into a period of transition.

Accordingly, the outcome of this game was always going to be of somewhat less importance than the opportunity it presented to assess squad depth.

For all that, Fitzgerald and O’Donoghue will both have been pleased with the commitment of their players in front of an attendance limited for health and safety reasons to 3,600.

Waterford started in whirlwind fashion, surging into a 1-5 to 0-0 lead inside thirteen minutes, Dublin looking at sixes and sevens against their hosts’ support-running from deep.

The goal came from a third-minute Stephen Bennett penalty, Dublin defender – Paddy Doyle – black carded for his challenge on Michael Kiely. The Dubs already had a yellow card too, Conor Donoghue penalised for a high first-minute challenge on Jamie Barron.

With the Dubs deploying just five forwards, Waterford were able to use Jack Fagan as a supplementary defender and the De La Salle man looked in cruise control through those early flurries.

But whenever Dublin did get ball in to their two-man inside attacking line of Cian O’Sullivan and Alex Considine, the warning signs were clearly there for Waterford.

Reuben Halloran blazed a great Waterford goal chance wide on 18 minutes while Dublin netminder, Sean Brennan, then made a terrific 21st-minute save from the hard-charging Jamie Barron.

Waterford’s seeming ease with the game then took a sudden jolt when a wayward Conor Prunty pass allowed Considine set up O’Sullivan for a 23rd-minute Dublin goal. The goal emboldened Donoghue’s men and a terrific Chris O’Leary fetch and run was wasted by a poor finish, the Lucan man unwisely ignoring Fergal Whiteley’s presence on his right shoulder.

On 33 minutes, Dublin got their second goal, O’Sullivan brilliantly turning Conor Gleeson before firing an unstoppable finish high to Shaun O’Brien’s net.

And so, after looking in danger of being swamped through the early flurries, the Dubs got to half-time break level at 2-7 to 1-10.

It might have been even better for Dublin, no fewer than five shots dropping short into Waterford goalkeeper O’Brien’s hand.

Ronan Hayes was introduced on the resumption but lasted just five minutes, the young Kilmacud man having to be helped off with what looked an ankle injury.

Waterford looked to have recovered momentum when Bennett nailed his second penalty in the 46th minute after a posse of three Dublin players tangled with Kiely, the Abbeyside man needing attention.

But the Dubs then got a penalty of their own, Fagan hauling Cian Boland down after a wonderful fetch and Donal Burke sending O’Brien the wrong way with a clinical finish.

Fagan duly received a black card to follow an earlier yellow resulting now in red so Waterford were down to fourteen men and were then further depleted on 61 minutes, Bennett punished for tangling with Paddy Doyle in front of the dug-outs.

From there to the finish, it was nip and tuck, Kiely’s 75th-minute point after a short Aussie Gleeson free looking to have won it for Waterford until Burke’s last second intervention.

SCORERS

Waterford – Stephen Bennett 2-7 (2-0 pens, 0-7 frees), A Gleeson 0-4 (0-3 frees), M Kiely and T Barron 0-2 each, J Fagan, J Barron, D Hutchinson and J Prendergast 0-1 each.

Dublin – D Burke 1-7 (1-0 pen, 0-5 frees), C O’Sullivan 2-0, C Bolan 0-3, A Considine 0-2, E O’Donnell, C Donoghue, C Burke and J Flanagan 0-1 each

TEAMS

WATERFORD: S O’Brien, C Gleeson, C Prunty, S McNulty, J Fagan, M Harney, C Lyons, D Lyons, P Leavey, J Barron, R Halloran, T Barron, K Mahony, Stephen Bennett, M Kiely.

Subs – C Daly for D Lyons (17 mins), A Gleeson for Halloran (49 mins), D Hutchinson for Mahony (49 mins), J Prendergast for Leavey (56 mins), P Curran for T Barron (75 mins).

DUBLIN: S Brennan, J Bellew, E O’Donnell, P Doyle, C Donoghue, C Burke, D Gray, F Whiteley, C O’Leary, D Burke, J Flanagan, C Boland, D Keogh, C O’Sullivan, A Considine.

Subs – R Hayes for O’Sullivan (half-time), P Crummey for Hayes (40 mins), J Madden for Keogh (44 mins), C Costello for Flanagan (56 mins), AJ Murphy for Considine (blood sub 60 mins), R Smith for Whiteley (72 mins)

Referee – L Gordon (Galway).