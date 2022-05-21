Dublin exit hurling championship on score difference after defeat to Galway

GALWAY eased their way into the Leinster final but Dublin crashed out of the championship after a goalless and lacklustre encounter at Pearse Stadium.

The home side avoided a third successive championship loss to Dublin as they maintained their unbeaten record under Henry Shefflin in the championship. Next up is the Leinster final on Saturday week against Kilkenny.

But Wexford’s shock win over the Cats at Nowlan Park meant that Dublin’s away victory at Wexford Park counted for nothing. Dublin finished level on points with Kilkenny and Wexford, but their inferior scoring difference meant that that they exited the All-Ireland series.

In a game which never flowed due to the frequency of the free count, Conor Cooney’s 0-13 contribution – all but one of his tally came from frees – helped Galway ease their way past the visitors. But team boss Henry Shefflin will be demanding a lot more from his charges against his native county in the provincial final.

Once Conor Whelan got the measure of Eoghan O’Donnell in the second half, Galway did look more dangerous though apart from a Cooney penalty miss – Sean Brennan saved his effort – they never threatened to score a goal.

It was a bitterly disappointing end to the season for Dublin but losing against both Kilkenny and Galway, and more particularly not winning by a big enough margin against Laois and Westmeath, cost them a place in the All-Ireland series.

Remarkably in the previous 11 championship encounters between the sides, Dublin were 7-3 ahead with one drawn game. Even in modern times, Dublin have been Galway's bogey team, winning four of their eight encounters with one draw since 2011.

This was the first clash on Galway soil between the sides since 2018, which was also Galway’s last championship win over Dublin having lost to them in 2019 – when the defeat resulted in their elimination from the All-Ireland series – and in 2021.

Andrew Dunphy took over from Ronan Hayes at full forward for Dublin while Galway lined out as selected and though they won the toss, they opted to play against the wind. They registered two points in the first 56 seconds courtesy of Brian Concannon and Cathal Mannion, but Dublin hit the next three points with the roaming Donal Burke looking particularly lively.

There were ten frees – five each - in the first 14 minutes, which meant there was no flow to the play. The sides were level on five occasions in the first 25 minutes but whereas Galway were reliant on Conor Cooney’s frees for scores – four out of seven – all but one of Dublin’s first seven points came from play.

This pattern continued until the interval; referee Johnny Murphy occupied centre stage awarding 24 frees – 14 to Galway – and though they led by a point (0-12; 0-11) there was a complete lack of fluency in their play with just four points from play.

As in the first half, Galway made a decent start to the second half with three early points – two coming from Conor Whelan who finally started to make some headway against Eoghan O’Donnell.

But Dublin hung in and they survived a mini crisis when O’Donnell was harshly penalised for a foul on Whelan after a long delivery in the 48th minute, but Sean Brennan managed to parry Conor Cooney’s penalty.

Still, the home side led by six points with 20 minutes left and with Whelan becoming increasingly influential – he scored 0-5 from play – Galway pressed home though their advantage though they lost David Burke through injury.

But with the exception of Donal Burke, who ended with an impressive tally of 0-14 – he was the game’s top scorer – Dublin had little to offer in terms of a scoring threat.

Once they had to abandon their defensive formation and be more attack conscious, Galway had more room to attack. It wasn’t a particularly impressive performance, but they did enough to secure the victory which puts them into a Leinster final against Kilkenny. But Dublin are out of the championship.

Scorers: C Cooney 0-13 (12f), C Whelan 0-5, C Mannion 0-3, J Cooney, F Burke 0-2 (1 sideline) each, B Concannon, C Fahy 0-1 each.

Dublin: D Burke 0-14 (9f), R McBride (0-2), C Burke, C Crummey, D Sutcliffe, E Dillon, P Crummey 0-1 each.

Galway: E Murphy; P Mannion, J Grealish, D Burke; F Burke, G McInerney, D Morrissey; D Burke, T Monaghan; D Fahy, C Cooney, J Cooney; B Concannon, C Whelan, C Mannion. Subs: J Flynn for Fahy (57), J Coen for Monaghan (60), R Glennon for Donal Burke (62); T Killeen for P Mannion (68), E Niland for Concannon (69)

Dublin: S Brennan; J Bellew, E O’Donnell, C O’Callaghan; D Gray, P Smyth, A Dunphy; C Crummey, J Madden; D Burke, R McBride, C Burke; F Whitely, E Dillon, D Sutcliffe. Subs: R Hayes for J Madden (BS) (16); J Madden for Dunphy (40), P Crummey for Sutcliffe, C Currie for Whitley (both 56), D Ryan for Gray (62)

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Limerick)