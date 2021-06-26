Dublin ease into Leinster semi-final against Galway with 18-point win over Antrim

Cian O'Sullivan of Dublin celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Quarter-Final match against Antrim. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Championship's opening day and so many questions to answer in this Leinster Senior Hurling Championship quarter-final at Páirc Tailteann.

Antrim had a fine Division One league campaign, finishing above Dublin in the table, but Mattie Kenny's men had beaten them in Parnell Park.

Yet as a wise man in the Press Box suggested before the off, the kettle tends to sing a different tune come the summer.

On the trip from the city, Dublin weren’t counting any chickens. In the match programme, there was an article on Antrim’s win over Dalo’s Dubs back in 2010.

But Mattie Kenny’s team made no mistake here. They grew into the game. The longer it went on, the better they got.

They used the ball well. They knocked over some elegant points. And, at the back, they didn’t give away any small-change.

And now they’ll point the bus in the direction of Portlaoise next Saturday for a clash with Kenny’s home county, Galway.

Maybe that will be a higher mountain to climb, yet this result, and the manner of it, will have the Dubs in good spirits.

There was a real flow to the action. The yellow sliotar skipping all across the Royal Garden.

There was very little Stop and Go. Referee Liam Gordon made sure of that. He tumbled to the ground after a clash with a player. But he bounced back up. Sprinting as hard as any of the hurlers.

Antrim’s Neil McManus was everywhere. It would have been no surprise to see him serving the tea at the hospital beside the ground.

He drilled over two arrows in the first half, sparking applause from the 200 people in the big stadium.

Alan Nolan was the Dublin gatekeeper. In the opening period, he sent down a delivery that was heading for the roof of the Navan Shopping Centre.

His distribution was as crisp as a Tayto. It led to a charming Dublin point before the break. Nolan’s pass found Conor Burke. Burke sent the ball to full-forward, Ronan Hayes, who took a tidy score.

Dublin were well into their stride approaching the interval, hitting a basket of points to surge into the clear.

The opening paragraphs had been close enough. Five times the teams were level on the overcast afternoon.

Cian O’Sullivan’s 31st minute goal was a tonic for the Dubs. He steamed in from the left, and from a tight angle, he drove the ball to the far corner at the town end.

Dublin led by 1-17 to 0-12 at half-time. And they were full value for that lead.

They were seeing more of the ball. And any time it went into the Dublin attack, something promising was in the air.

Danny Sutcliffe hit a couple of points before the break. Scores that were worthy of an All-Star.

The day brightened in the second half. And so did the play of the Dubs. They had a firm grip of the remote control.

They were taking some excellent scores, and when they scored their second goal on 53 minutes, the result looked to be in the bag.

Conor Burke surged forward. He spotted Hayes on his right. The pass was perfect. And so was the finish.

Dublin were beginning to enjoy themselves. Spraying the roses after the second water break.

And on 54 minutes, Dublin had another goal. Goalkeeper, Nolan, struck a huge drive down the fairway for Cian Boland to tuck in under the bar.

Manager Kenny looked on. His hands in his pockets. And the result in the bag.

Dublin maintained their zip. And their hunger. Chris Crummey came deep to get in a block in front of the stand.

Earlier, Hayes slotted over a point from wide on the right. With a relaxed swing that came straight from the Practice Range.

Antrim kept toiling. Ciaran Clarke’s accuracy remained impressive. Just like Donal Burke’s.

Paul Crummey came on for his brother, Chris, and came within inches of a fourth goal for Dublin when Burke’s delivery saw him rush in to flick the ball over the bar. Some people thought it had actually entered the net.

Just before the end, Antrim’s Ryan McGarry received a straight red card.

SCORERS: Dublin: D Burke 0-11 (6f), R Hayes 1-3, C O’Sullivan 1-2, C Boland 1-1, D Sutcliffe, C Crummey, R Hayes 0-3 each, R McBride 0-2, F Whitely, C Burke, O O’Rorke 0-1 each. Antrim: C Clarke 0-9 (6f, 1 45), N McManus 0-6, K Molloy 0-3, M Bradley, C Cunning, J McNaughton (f), C McCann 0-1 each.

DUBLIN: A Nolan; P Smyth, E O’Donnell, C O’Callaghan; D Gray, L Rushe, J Madden; R McBride, C Burke; D Sutcliffe, D Burke, C Crummey; C Boland, R Hayes, C O’Sullivan. Subs: J Malone for McBride, F Whitely for Sutcliffe, O O’Rorke for O’Sullivan (all 57 mins); S Moran for C Burke (59); P Crummey for C Crummey (63).

ANTRIM: R Elliott; D McMullan, G Walsh, S Rooney; E Campbell, P Burke, J Maskey; K Molloy, M Bradley; J McNaughton, N McManus, N McKenna; C Clarke, S Elliott, C Cunning. Subs: C McCann for S Elliott (26); D Nugent for McKenna, S Shannon for Bradley (Both 48); C Johnson for Campbell, R McGarry for Maskey (Both 57).

REF: L Gordon (Galway)