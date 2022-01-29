Dublin claim Walsh Cup honours with emphatic 16-point win over Wexford

Dublin captain Eoghan O'Donnell is congratulated by his mother Mary after the Walsh Cup final. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Dublin have secured the first Leinster hurling silverware of the year by thrashing Wexford by 16 points in the Walsh Cup final at Croke Park.

It’s often too easy to look at these early season games and make judgments, but Dublin looked sharp and commanding and, as the scoreline suggests, they were by far the better team.

Donal Burke was superb on the frees, Chris Crummey excelled as he ranged up and down the left wing and what will have pleased manager Mattie Kenny most of all was that 15 different Dubs got their names on the score-sheet.

For Wexford it was a game and a defeat to drive out of their heads. They were well beaten and they have a long road to travel before they are back at the level of August 2019, when they were within minutes of qualifying for the All-Ireland final.

With Limerick their first Allianz League opponents next weekend, this was a truly deflating night for Wexford.

The start of the game was delayed for an unusual reason. Eagle-eyed referee Patrick Murphy of Carlow spotted that there were no umpire’s green and white flags at either end of the ground.

It was a special day for Murphy, handling a final in Croker with both his father and son among his umpiring team.

By half-time Wexford might have wished he didn’t start the game at all. They were 11 points adrift and sinking as Dublin crisply hurled the Purple and Gold off the pitch.

For a team that spent years playing with a sweeper system under Davy Fitzgerald, Wexford were all at sea trying to cope with Dublin’s use of an extra man in defence.

Time and again Wexford players hit the sliotar to a loose Dublin player or else they had a long-range shot at goal that more often than not went wide.

Dublin were much more methodical. Donal Burke only missed one of his seven chances to score points and Fergal Whitely and sub Ronan Hayes got their two goals.

Hayes, coming on just before the break, was a handful in the last few minutes of the first half, winning three balls, one of which ended with the umpire grabbing that green flag that had been found. Dublin must still wonder what might have happened had Hayes been able to play in last year’s Leinster Final.

The second half was played out in a blizzard of substitutions and points for either team. But this game had long been won and lost and Dublin’s hurlers left Croke Park feeling a lot happier about the season that lies ahead.

Scorers: Dublin - D. Burke 0-9 all frees F. Whitely 1-3 R. Hayes 1-0 C. Burke 0-3 E. Dillon 0-2 S. Currie 0-2 D. Sutcliffe 0-1 C. Burke 0-1 C. Crummey 0-1 R. McBride 0-1 C. O’Callaghan 0-1 C. Currie 0-1 J. Madden 0-1 P. Smyth 0-1 D. Keogh 0-1 J. Hetherton 0-1

Wexford - B. Dunne 0-3 S. Casey 0-3 all frees M. Dwyer 0-2 O. Pepper 0-2 L. McGovern 0-2 C. McDonald 0-1 D. O’Keeffe 0-1 O. Foley 0-1 J. O’Connor 0-1 C. Dunbar 0-1 D. Reck 0-1 P. Foley 0-1

Teams: Dublin - S. Brennan; A. Dunphy, E. O’Donnell, C. O’Callaghan; D. Gray, P. Smyth, J. Madden; C. Burke, C. Crummey; D. Sutcliffe, R. McBride, D. Burke; F. Whitely, C. Currie, A. Mellett.

Subs - R. Hayes for Currie 34mins E. Dillon for Mellett 46mins J. Bellew for Gray 52mins D. Keogh for Whitely, S. Moran for C. Crummey and J. Hetherington for Sutcliffe all 60mins S. Currie for D. Burke P. Crummey for O’Callaghan K. Burke for J. Madden and S. Moran for O’Callaghan 65mins

Wexford - M. Fanning; C. Devitt, L. Ryan, M. O’Hanlon; C. Flood, P. Foley, D. Reck; K. Foley, D. O’Keeffe; O. Foley, J. O’Connor, M. McGovern; P. Morris, C. McDonald, S. Casey.

Subs - M. Dwyer for K. Foley 10mins C. Dunbar for J. O’Connor 34mins O. Pepper for Morris 44mins S. Donohoe for Flood 47mins B. Dunne for Casey 53mins K. Scallan for Devitt and A. Doyle for O’Keeffe 59mins R. Lawlor for McDonald and D. Dunne for McGovern 60mins

Referee - P. Murphy (Carlow)