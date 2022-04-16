Dublin begin Leinster SHC campaign with two-point win over Laois

Ronan Hayes of Dublin celebrates at the final whistle during the Leinster SHC round 1 win over Laois at Parnell Park in Dublin. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Dublin escaped with a win in their opening Leinster Senior Hurling Championship round robin clash with Laois at Parnell Park.

Mattie Kenny and his team may have big ambitions for the summer, but they were hanging on at the death as Laois goalkeeper Enda Rowland blasted a free at the Dublin goal with injury time up.

It was deflected out for a ‘70’ that brought Laois no reward and the game was over.

Donal Burke was brilliant for the Dubs, they would never have won the match without his 13 points, five of them from play.

Paddy Smyth and Eoghan O’Donnell were solid in defence, but Laois will rue too many wides of their own, missed that allowed Dublin build up a winning lead in the second half.

Alex Considine’s goal for Dublin was a crucial score and they now head down to Wexford next week hoping to play much better.

Laois have to visit Kilkenny on Saturday next and they will be trying to keep their campaign alive.

Scorers - Dublin: D Burke 0-13 (0-8 f), A Considine 1-0 (f), F Whitely 0-3, J Madden, C Crummey, P Crummey, R Hayes 0-1 each. Laois: PJ Scully 0-8 (0-5f), E Rowland 1-2 (1-2f), M Dowling 1-0, J Keyes 0-2, R King, C Dwyer, A Corby 0-1 each.

Dublin: S Brennan; J Bellew, E O’Donnell, C O’Callaghan; D Ryan, P Smyth, J Madden; C Burke, C Crummey, D Burke, D Keogh, D Sutcliffe; E Dillon, F Whitely, R Hayes. Subs: A Mellett for Keogh (32), A Considine for Dillon (60), P Crummey for Sutcliffe (67), S Barrett for Smyth (69).

Laois: E Rowland; D Hartnett, C McEvoy, S Downey; P Delaney, L O’Connell, R Mullaney; F Fennell, J Kelly; C Dwyer, P Purcell, J Keyes; R King, PJ Scully, M Dowling. Subs: A Corby for King (48), P Dunne for Delaney (56), B McGinley for Dowling (63), C Byrne for Dwyer (69).

Referee: L Gordon (Galway).