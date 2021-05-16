Dublin back on track with hard-fought win

Dublin got their NHL Division 1 back on track with a hard-fought win over Laois in MW Hire O’Moore Park yesterday.

An incredible display from Donal Burke was central to the win, as he finished the game with 0-18, with three of those coming from play. He repeatedly punished Laois’ spoor tackling and ran the show for the visitors from centre-forward

There was a breathless start to the game, as both teams looked to atone for opening round defeats. Laois had the first score of the game registered with barely 10 seconds gone, as Paddy Purcell burst forward from midfield to fire over the bar.

Eamonn Dillon responded for Dublin to level things up before Laois hit a purple patch, as they hit three points in a minute. The first came from a PJ Scully free before Cha Dwyer and Ciaran Collier quickly followed suit to see Laois three clear after five minutes.

Dublin needed to mobilise quickly and they responded well, Burke drilling over a free before Daire Gray landed a superb score from out on the left wing. Another Burke free in the 12th minute finally completed the Dublin comeback and set the scene for what was an evenly contested half.

Read More

Cha Dwyer’s sideline cut edged Laois back in front but Donal Burke’s free-taking was keeping Dublin right in the thick of things. He finished the half with 0-9 to his name, eight of those from placed balls.

It was he who eventually gave Dublin the lead, in the 25th minute, and they would retain it all the way to the interval. A run of three Burke points in as many minutes saw them four ahead approaching half-time, but a brace from Ross King saw Laois within touching distance at half time, 0-13 to 0-11 the score.

PJ Scully helped Laois to a promising start to the second, his brace of points coming either side of another Burke free to get his side within one.

Their lead threatened, Dublin hit back strongly, thanks in large part to a combination of Laois’s ill-discipline and Burke’s accuracy. He hit four frees on the trot in four minutes, the last coming from his own 45-yard line, to put Mattie Kenny’s men in control.

Laois tried to stem the tide, another Scully free giving them hope, but Dublin moved through the gears and a run of four unanswered scores saw them eight ahead and seemingly home and hosed.

However, there was a moment of ingenuity from Cha Dwyer, whose overhead shot with his back to goal rolled into the bottom corner to give the home side some hope. It was little more than that though, as Dublin wrestled back control of the game.

A flurry of late scores ensured they headed off with both points on offer. Burke again was central, landing a huge score from play from well inside his own half to put the seal on both the win and his own performance.

Scorers — Dublin: D Burke 0-18 (14f, 65), C Burke, A Dunphy 0-2 each, D Gray, D Keogh, E Dillon, R McBride, F Whitely, C Boland, P Crummey, S Moran 0-1 each. Laois: PJ Scully (6f), Ross King (4f) 0-6 each, C Dwyer 1-3 (1sl), P Purcell 0-2, E Rowland (f), C Collier 0-1 each.

Laois: E Rowland; D Conway, S Downey, D Hartnett; P Delaney, M Whelan, J Kelly; F C-Fennell, P Purcell; J Ryan, C Dwyer, C Collier; PJ Scully, R King, A Dunphy. Subs: J Keyes for Dunphy (47), E Gaughan for Scully (54), C Comerford for Ryan (54), C Stapleton for Fennell (66), C McEvoy for Delaney (66).

Dublin: A Nolan; P Smyth, E O’Donnell, A Dunphy; D Gray, L Rushe, S Moran; C Burke, J Madden; D Sutcliffe, D Burke, C Crummey; R Hayes, E Dillon, C Boland. Subs: O O’Rorke for Boland (51); D Keogh for Dillon (51), R McBride for Madden (55), F Whitely for Hayes (58), J Malone for Moran (66), J Hetherton for Sutcliffe (71), P Crummey for C Crummey (71).

Ref: P O’Dwyer (Carlow).

Read More

Sunday Independent