FOREWARNED is forearmed and Shane O’Neill will be on his guard when making the trip to Croke Park tomorrow with his Galway troops having plenty of bad memories when they last faced Dublin in the white heat of championship two years ago.

What a great week it was for Dublin hurling with their U-20s winning the 2020 Leinster final – their defeat of a highly-fancied Galway was the county’s first victory over a Tribe outfit at underage championship level – before the seniors blitzed Antrim.

A lot must go right for the Dubs to pull off another huge upset like that 2019 Parnell Park epic, with the change of venue to GAA HQ another advantage to Galway as they will thrive in the space of Jones’s Road.

O’Neill has developed a formidable side that is strong in every line while also having cover for every position. The full-back line is their only concern and it mystifies me how Adrian Tuohey, a revelation in 2017, hasn’t been sent back there.

Their half-back line of Pádraic Mannion and the two Burkes – Daithí and Fintan – must be upset if Dublin are to have any chance and they have the right mix with the bulk of Chris Crummey, the elusiveness of Donal Burke and an in-form Danny Sutcliffe

It’s all about match-ups in the modern game and the versatility of the Galway attack will have had Mattie Kenny scratching his head all week before facing off against his native county, because they will ask tough questions which the Dubs may not have answers for.

Eoghan O’Donnell is the best full-back in the country but he can’t mark everyone, with Conor Whelan, Brian Concannon, Joe Canning and Conor Cooney all potential match-winners, and that’s without even mentioning Cathal Mannion.

I’m not sure whether the Dubs have a player who can curtail Mannion’s brilliance in the middle third and he makes the game look so easy when he’s in full flow, so it’ll be interesting to see if the Dubs revert to a sweeper like they did last year.

Dublin were ultra-professional against Antrim and kept the foot on the throttle right to the finish and I believe they will topple a big gun soon in this year’s championship.

They may have to wait until the qualifiers, though, because Galway look a step ahead on form and they must make a statement if they consider themselves the real deal and the ones to dethrone Limerick later this summer.

There’s also a realisation among the chasing pack that goals will be needed to topple the Treaty so I expect Galway to continue their craving for green flags – they have hit seven in their last two games – and that spells danger for Dublin.

Brian Cody is another who had plenty to think about during the week after watching Wexford completely dismantle Laois and I’m sure his recent championship record against Davy Fitzgerald – two losses, a draw and one narrow win – is something he’d like to put right.

This should be a belter and it could be a season-defining game for both managers.

A win secures the possibility of a Leinster title or an All-Ireland quarter-final place at the least and victory for Kilkenny would dilute all the crazy talk that surrounds Cody’s future.

A win for Davy makes it three Leinster final appearances in five years and that’s not bad reading after a no-show last year and the low ebb they were at when he took charge in the autumn of 2016.

It’s hard to judge Wexford on last week’s performance alone as they had the freedom of the park but you can’t dismiss a tally of 5-31, and they look to be finding the energy levels needed for their high-octane style.

The form of big-game players like Rory O’Connor, Lee Chin, Conor McDonald and Diarmuid O’Keeffe gives them a cracking chance while the key to victory could be the designated man-marker for TJ Reid.

Will it again be Matt O’Hanlon or could Davy try Liam Ryan this time around? Much like Clare wizard Tony Kelly, if Wexford can curtail TJ’s influence to a few scores from play and very little clean possession, then the Cats will be in trouble.

John Donnelly has been one of Kilkenny’s jewels in recent seasons and he might need to elevate his game to the next level for Kilkenny to garner silverware this year, while much more is also needed from young guns like Eoin Cody, Adrian Mullen and Martin Keoghan.

History suggests there will be nothing between them and it wouldn’t surprise me if we require extra-time to separate them, and maybe even penalties, but something is telling me that Wexford will eventually walk away as winners.