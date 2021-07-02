| 19.5°C Dublin

Dublin and Wexford are underdogs but I’ve a sneaking suspicion there could be a major upset

John Mullane

Expert View

Davy Fitzgerald has a good record against Kilkenny since taking charge of Wexford. Photo: Sportsfile. Expand

Davy Fitzgerald has a good record against Kilkenny since taking charge of Wexford. Photo: Sportsfile.

FOREWARNED is forearmed and Shane O’Neill will be on his guard when making the trip to Croke Park tomorrow with his Galway troops having plenty of bad memories when they last faced Dublin in the white heat of championship two years ago.

What a great week it was for Dublin hurling with their U-20s winning the 2020 Leinster final – their defeat of a highly-fancied Galway was the county’s first victory over a Tribe outfit at underage championship level – before the seniors blitzed Antrim.

A lot must go right for the Dubs to pull off another huge upset like that 2019 Parnell Park epic, with the change of venue to GAA HQ another advantage to Galway as they will thrive in the space of Jones’s Road.

