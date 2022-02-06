Dublin and Waterford share points in Allianz NHL Division 1B thriller

Waterford's Patrick Curran in action against John Bellew of Dublin during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1B draw at Parnell Park in Dublin. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Dublin and Waterford played out a pulsating draw at Parnell Park today in a furiously contested battle that produced a dozen yellow cards, two blacks and reds for Dublin’s Cian O’Callaghan and Waterford’s Conor Prunty.

The immaculate free-taking of Stephen Bennett and Donal Burke was on show throughout as these two sides with serious Championship ambitions for their National League campaigns under way with displays of serious intent.

Dublin started with the benefit of a strong wind blowing from the church-end and were on the board inside 26 seconds, Ronan Hayes setting up Riain McBride for the opening score.

They were three to the good within four minutes, but a Cian O’Callaghan foul on Colin Dunford then drew an eighth minute black card for the Cuala man, referee Colum Cunning decreeing the challenge to have denied Waterford a clear goal-scoring opportunity.

Stephen Bennett duly despatched the penalty past Sean Brennan, the goal giving Liam Cahill’s men traction in a game that was being fiercely contested from first whistle.

Dunford’s opportunity had been created by a fabulous fetch and pass from Austin Gleeson and, despite facing into the elements, Waterford now led 1-1 to 0-3.

Mattie Kenny can’t have been happy with Dublin’s profligacy through this period, the home team spilling eight first-half wides in total and, though they would get to the break 0-11 to 1-4 ahead, it seemed a moot point if that advantage would be sufficient in the conditions.

Donal Burke’s free-taking was their primary scoring source, though Conor Burke chipped in with 0-2 from midfield while Fergal Whiteley, Danny Sutcliffe and full-back, Eoghan O’Donnell with a monster score, also got in on the act.

Troubling for Kenny would have been their struggles to get Hayes into the game consistently, the Kilmacud Crokes man tightly marked by current Allstar full-back and Waterford captain, Conor Prunty.

Waterford had a great chance of a second goal on the half-hour only for DJ Foran to fumble the sliotar with an unmarked Shane Bennett waiting inside.

The visitors thus arrived at the mid-point with just two scores from play to show for their efforts, but only trailing by four points with a powerful wind advantage to follow.

It was a game running on frayed tempers all through with yellows aplenty and that second Dublin black card arriving in the 54th minute, Dublin goalkeeper, Brennan, flattening Jack Prendergast after a brilliant pass from Austin Gleeson.

With the Cuala man off for ten minutes, Dublin thus had to sacrifice Hayes to get substitute net-minder, Alan Nolan, on the field.

Stephen Bennett duly buried his second penalty to push Waterford 2-10 to 0-15 clear and the remainder was furiously contested, neither side willing to give an inch.

Whiteley and O’Donnell were the pick of the Dublin players while Tom Bannon and Stephen Bennett were the best for Waterford.

Scorers: Dublin – D Burke 0-12 (0-11 frees), C Burke 0-2, E O’Donnell, R McBride, D Sutcliffe, F Whiteley, R Hayes and E Dillon 0-1 each. Waterford – Stephen Bennett 2-10 (2-0 penalties, 0-9 frees), DJ Foran 0-3, A Gleeson and C Dunford 0-1 each.

Dublin: S Brennan, A Dunphy, E O’Donnell, C O’Callaghan, J Bellew, P Smyth, J Madden, C Burke, C Crummey, D Burke, R McBride, D Sutcliffe, F Whiteley, R Hayes, C Currie. Subs: E Dillon for Currie (50 mins), D Keogh for Brennan (56 mins), A Nolan for Hayes (54 mins), D Keogh for Brennan (56 mins).

Waterford: B Nolan, C Gleeson, C Prunty, K Bennett, J Fagan, I Daly, T Barron, C Daly, J Prendergast, P Curran, A Gleeson, DJ Foran, Shane Bennett, Stephen Bennett, C Dunford. Subs: M Kiely for Shane Bennett (50 mins), B Power for Dunford (55 mins), K Kirwan for A Gleeson (56 mins).

Referee: C Cunning (Antrim).