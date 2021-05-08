| 6.9°C Dublin

Dropped by Galway, shut by Covid but still daring to dream - how Davy Glennon started again in Westmeath  

Davy Glennon is happy to be ‘marooned’ in Lake County and going up against his own county today after so many setbacks on and off the field

Davy Glennon outside his pub, Tigh Darby, in Loughrea, Co Galway. The business has been operating as a coffee dock during its forced closure as a result of restrictions brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Ray Ryan Expand
Seamus Darby. Photo: Matt Browne/Sportsfile Expand

Frank Roche Email

Davy Glennon remembers the date vividly: February 4, 2020, the day before his 29th birthday. Shane O’Neill had been ratified as Galway hurling manager in November and now, some three months later, he was calling with bad news.

Glennon, a Galway senior hurler for most of the previous decade, had seen it all: All-Ireland heartbreak, All-Ireland deliverance, a roller-coaster ride even without the tumultuous personal journey from the depths of his own gambling hell.

