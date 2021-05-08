Dropped by Galway, shut by Covid but still daring to dream - how Davy Glennon started again in Westmeath  

Davy Glennon remembers the date vividly: February 4, 2020, the day before his 29th birthday. Shane O’Neill had been ratified as Galway hurling manager in November and now, some three months later, he was calling with bad news.

Glennon, a Galway senior hurler for most of the previous decade, had seen it all: All-Ireland heartbreak, All-Ireland deliverance, a roller-coaster ride even without the tumultuous personal journey from the depths of his own gambling hell.

And now he was being cut from the panel. As early birthday presents go, this was the last type of surprise he had wanted or expected.

“I was sitting down with Noel Larkin having a coffee in a cafe across the road from my bar,” he recalls. “I got the call and I went outside; I didn’t actually say anything to anybody once I came back in. I was kind of in shock. It takes a couple of hours, a couple of days, to realise the effect that it will have on me going forward.

“The first person I rang was my father, who’d be a big hurling man, and I told him exactly what had happened a few minutes previous – that I had got the phone call. I was working that morning so that I could get off to go training on the Tuesday evening but obviously there was a change of plan straight away.

“I remember him saying to me, ‘Look, everything happens for a reason.’ And he said, ‘One door closes, what door is going to open?’

“And, I suppose, look where I am now . . . look what door did open.”

*****

You’d wonder, at times, if the GAA fixture gods take a perverse delight in such pairings. Once the Allianz Hurling League emerged from the vice-grip of Covid, Westmeath were always going to face Galway at some stage over the next few weeks. But it just so happens to be on Day One: this afternoon at TEG Cusack Park (2.0).

All of which means that Glennon’s long-awaited baptism as an adopted Westmeath hurler will take place against his home county when he lines out at midfield today. You couldn’t make it up.

News of his transfer – he qualifies under the parentage rule – became public last October, but he wasn’t eligible in time for last season’s delayed Joe McDonagh Cup campaign and so had to sit it out until this year’s league. And then sit out some more as the nation hunkered down for the mother of all lockdowns.

For Glennon, being caught in this state of suspended animation has been particularly tough. Just think of the timeline: he opened his pub business in Loughrea on November 9, 2019. The following February he was dropped by Galway. In mid-March he had to close his pub; in the 14 months since then, the doors of ‘Tigh Darby’ have been opened for the sum total of a flickering fortnight last autumn.

The Mullagh clubman first went public in 2016 on the gambling addiction that had brought him to the brink. Ever since he entered Cuan Mhuire Rehabilitation Centre in Athenry, during the summer of 2015, he has been busy putting his life and not just his hurling career back together again.

Two years later, Galway’s 29-year wait for Liam MacCarthy was over and Glennon had his Celtic Cross. He had come close in 2012, his first year on the panel, winning that disputed free under the Hogan Stand from which Joe Canning slotted the equaliser to force an All-Ireland replay against Kilkenny.

There was no cameo off the bench against Waterford in 2017, but that didn’t douse his joy. “How many of the best hurlers in Ireland have gone without winning an All-Ireland?” he asks. “As a hurler, you want to compete and you want to be playing – but everyone can’t be playing.”

Besides, he adds: “In summer 2015 I was lying in a bed in a rehabilitation centre, and if you told me in the summer of 2017 that I’d be an All-Ireland winner, wouldn’t you take someone’s hand off?”

Still, as he listened to his father’s sage advice, on that Tuesday morning 15 months ago, Glennon initially struggled to embrace the message.

“When you’re in a dark place like that, you don’t really see the positive side of what door can open. ‘Sure, look it, everything is over. My inter-county career is over.’ And you don’t think of the positives, of what can happen down the line,” he admits.

“Obviously, with the struggles that I do have on a daily basis and it never goes away . . . that addiction is with me for the rest of my life but it’s on hold, the fire is quenched at the moment.

“That’s where I felt that GAA had filled that space for me, and basically that space needed to be filled with something else. And I think I needed to make big decisions, and I suppose this was a massive decision myself that I took, to go play with Westmeath.”

But that was still a distance away.

*****

You may wonder if running a hostelry – on the Main Street in Loughrea – is the ideal career for a recovering gambler, but Glennon rationalises that choice thus: “There will come a day where my inter-county career finishes, and I suppose that’s why I went into the pub trade – that I basically had something to fill that void, something that was going to keep me busy.”

Having structure to his day is key. “Life is in control at this moment in time. And being straight honest about it, I don’t know what will happen tomorrow or the day after. But, for me, when I lie down in bed at night and I had a normal day and I’m basically free of gambling and I’m able to work, I’m able to play – that’s a good day for me,” he says.

“Different challenges happen in life, and I suppose two of them happened in the space of a month with being dropped from Galway and basically my pub having to close. I had to adapt, and I had to be able to control myself, surround myself with positive people.”

In more innocent, pre-Covid times, one of the challenges facing Glennon was to coin a name for his new emporium. The inspiration came from, of all people, former Offaly footballer Seamus Darby, a GAA icon-turned-publican who suffered the slings and arrows perhaps more than any All-Ireland hero.

“The guys used to call me Darby in training and it stuck,” the 30-year-old explains. “It came from, I suppose, myself being through the mill and living a life of controversy at times! So I said I might as well use the name in a positive way.

“I said maybe I’ll call it Darby’s Bar, but I wanted an Irish name to it. Tigh Darby is Darby’s House, so it sounded well and I said let’s go with it.

“I was obviously taking a risk – any business you open – and I had a great four months. I started off brilliant, getting great feedback, everything was so positive. And I was hurling – my last (start) with Galway was in the Walsh Cup semi-final, I played the full game against Dublin.”

Then came the bombshell. To get that news in a phone call after almost nine years of service “didn’t fit right with me” and, after the dust had settled, he sought a face-to-face meeting with O’Neill.

“I just wanted to find out for myself what I needed to do, if there was an avenue back,” he relates. “Because I thought I was fit enough; I still had a lot of hurling in me, I thought. If my quality of hurling, if I did improve, well, was there a chance? And I asked the question: ‘Is my time under Shane O’Neill over?’ And he said absolutely not.

“I was told that my explosive pace wasn’t good enough, that I needed to improve on that. And I said, ‘Fair enough’ – I took everything on board. And also, ‘We’ll be watching you in your club hurling, and obviously if form is right, players can come in and out of panels’ . . .

“So, making a long story short, months passed. I suppose I was hurling reasonably well with my club, but I never got that opportunity, obviously.”

As Glennon explains: “Seventy-five per cent of my life was built around GAA and hurling for Galway, and I didn’t know anything different. Every summer was taken up by hurling with Galway so being dropped on February 4, the day before my birthday, was difficult to take.

“Then a month later I was forced through Covid to close my bar, so it was kind of a double hit.

“Obviously, I’ve gone through difficult times with other personal stuff in my life; I found hurling was a way of keeping me busy, keeping me on the right track. And that was a worrying challenge for me, that I had to find something else, a new hobby to maybe take care of that space.”

Necessity being the mother of invention, Glennon opened a coffee dock at the front of his premises last June when takeaways were allowed to resume trading.

“I had to pivot my business model,” he says. “It (the bar) would be open at half-ten in the morning, there would be a big day-trade. But when I closed, Loughrea is a brilliant town, a very busy town – people support local.

“I just opened the window and started serving coffee and it actually took off. It’s there as a permanent fixture now, as a coffee hatch.”

The venture has been a godsend, and not simply because it allowed Glennon to re-employ several of his staff.

“Being able to get up and have a routine and have something to do during the day is what I needed,” he confirms.

“With lockdown for a certain amount of the time, you’re told to stay indoors, which I had. You’re watching Netflix, you’re watching television, you’re scrolling on your phone – you’ve so much time to think, and at times it’s not really good to think too much because obviously negative thoughts and spending too much time on your phone, with all these advertisements, I spoke about it before, gambling . . . it obviously will wear you down.

“So, by having the new adventure of the coffee dock, it got me up in the morning; it got me able to work again.”

*****

There was, however, one more itch to scratch. Enter the aforementioned Noel Larkin.

Larkin had been a Galway selector under Micheál Donoghue, and Glennon retained a strong connection with him even after that All-Ireland-winning management team departed in 2019. When the inter-county season resumed last autumn, Larkin was a notable addition to the Westmeath backroom team of Shane O’Brien. In time, one Galwegian would be joined by another for a new odyssey in maroon.

“It just came about over a conversation with Noel, because I would be speaking to Noel on a daily basis,” says Glennon, who qualifies to play for Westmeath through his mother.

“Time is a great healer, and being let go in February 2020 and being told by someone that you’d be playing with Westmeath the following year and your first game would be against Galway . . . you’d laugh. But I suppose that’s how it goes, and how interesting the GAA is, that you get these opportunities.”

He has found O’Brien’s Westmeath set-up “second to none” in terms of professionalism, and the atmosphere just as welcoming.

“Brendan Egan is the S&C coach with Westmeath this year; I have worked with Brendan in the past with Galway,” Glennon expands. “There’s a great buzz and a great energy around the Westmeath group. Being in Division 1A of the hurling league is a brilliant challenge . . . ultimately, we want to play against the best, and as a group of Westmeath hurlers we’re going to be up against the best: All-Ireland champions, runners-up, All-Ireland champions from years gone by. It’s a great challenge, where you want to be.”

Still, you can’t help but wonder at the weird sensation of facing team-mates he grew up with.

“I lived with Joe Canning and David Burke for a couple of years, and Johnny Glynn when he was home from New York,” Glennon points out. “Obviously, they’re still great friends of mine, and with my decision I would have spoken to my friends on that as well. They said, ‘Look it, if it’s right for you and it’s best for you and you want to enjoy playing hurling still, well, you make the decision for yourself.’”

Away from his hurling playground, and back in the real world, Glennon is still waiting and wondering when Tigh Darby can reopen: it’s not suitable for outdoor drinking and all he can do is hope that the vaccine roll-out continues apace and gives publicans like him a chance.

In the meantime, though, he has been kept busy helping to kit out ‘Mixed Co Boutique’, the Loughrea beauty salon that his girlfriend, Jessica Collins, will open this Monday. Another sign of hope as the country emerges from lockdown – just like today’s surreal rendezvous in Mullingar.

“I’m only delighted to be able to get out on the field again,” says Glennon. “That’s what I want to do; that’s always what I wanted to do. It’s going to be different, no doubt, but I hope all goes well. Obviously, it’s Galway on Saturday first. It is a strange one but, look, we’ll see how it goes.”

A strange kind of glory to savour.