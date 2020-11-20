Drifting away from the game, modern hurling and the coaching itch - Tony Browne on life after Waterford

RELENTLESS is probably the best way of describing Tony Browne’s thirst for excellence throughout his extraordinary Waterford career.

Hurling has rarely witnessed a competitor quite like Browne and one hand would be sufficient to count the number of bad games which the Déise legend played before the curtain finally came down, just three months short of his 41st birthday, in 2014.

His remarkable consistency over his 23-year county journey was underpinned by the knowledge that the hard yards had been covered during preparation with his big-day ritual reinforcing the secret of success for any aspiring sportsperson.

"I was a big fan of always getting up on championship morning and looking in the mirror and saying, ‘Right, have you prepared to the best of your ability for what’s in front of you today, whether you play good or whether you play bad?’" Browne says.

"Once I could look in that mirror and say ‘I did’, then regardless of whether I played good or bad or we won or lost, I was very comfortable then in my own skin and I kind of got into that mentality.

“Rarely a year went by where I wasn’t able to get up on a Sunday morning, pack my bag for a championship game, wash my face, look in the mirror and say, ‘Jaysus, I think you left it a tad bit short today’.

"There’s great solace in that but if you haven’t every base covered, there’s great anxiety in it too."

Browne has always kept a low profile – even when soaring with Waterford en route to four Munster SHC medals – but he remains one of the GAA’s most fascinating characters and is regularly uncontactable as he enjoys freedom away from his phone, with fishing his hobby of choice.

The end of the longest inter-county career since Christy Ring posed problems for him, though, as the carousel came to a shuddering halt, and he struggled to deal with the lack of structure which retirement brought.

"That elite bubble becomes an institution. When that bubble bursts it can be quite difficult for people to adapt to it. I have to say I didn’t find it difficult in the first year because I had a fair innings and I probably needed to let the body recover a bit, but I certainly found the second year difficult," the three-time All-Star says.

"What I missed most was the routine, knowing that I was going out to the field on a Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. I found that very difficult to adjust to, and it got in on me a little bit in terms of being so regimental and into fitness."

The 47-year-old admits he "drifted away from hurling" after hanging up the boots while things quickly changed on the home front when his daughter Faye came along four years ago, and son Geoff arrived last year.

That kept him busy while the chance to return to education and complete a two-year masters in sports science – facilitated by the GPA – got competitive juices flowing again as he was reacquainted with elite sport – coaching and management are on his radar over the coming years.

The 1998 Hurler of the Year is a student of the game but while hurling has changed drastically since he first donned a Waterford shirt in a 1991 league game against Galway, he ponders whether some coaches are complicating a simple game.

"Hurling has evolved, it’s a different game than in my time. I nearly knew at the start of every year that I could name the three or four players that I was going to be marking that year and the battles that I was going to have to prepare myself for," he says.

"Nowadays there’s an awful lot of systems and structures and set-ups and lads move everywhere, but what I’ve noticed is the basics still don’t change – there’s different set-ups but most games take on similar trends.

"When a game is there to be won, usually a 15-minute spell in every game, tactics go out the window and it really comes down to natural hurling, like Kilkenny and Tipperary with 15-on-15 – and let the best hurler win.

"I am all into hurling evolving but often in games there’s a period where lads need to know that you have to win your own battle – and that’s generally where games are won or lost. They need to be ready for that situation and to be able to read the game when that happens.

"Are players programmed and trained to be able to deal with those demands when they arise, or does it take them out of their comfort zone?

"It’s like Waterford now, when the game is in the melting pot and they have to go long, have they the ability to win an aerial ball in the half-forward line when no short ball is on?"

Browne woke up last Monday morning after Waterford’s Munster final defeat to Limerick happy in the knowledge that "they gave it some rattle" and he believes that there are "encouraging signs" that the corner has been turned under Liam Cahill after a couple of barren seasons for the Déise.

The Mount Sion clubman insists "nobody minds losing if you see that the team is giving everything" and that has been the case with Waterford, having secured a first championship win since 2017 and backed it up in a provincial decider.

He knows that "optimism can sometimes be pulled away very quickly" however, and there’s an air of trepidation heading into Saturday's All-Ireland quarter-final against Clare, six days after emptying the tank in an attempt to halt the green machine of Limerick.

"It would show real character in this team if they could get the win, because a lot of teams struggle to front up week after week. Their biggest issue is to recover after the massive effort that went into playing probably the best team in the country.

"You could see the likes of Jake Dillon coming off having emptied the tank for the cause and that is the biggest thing for Waterford, they’ve five days to get ready and it’s a difficult task but Liam is a shrewd operator.

"Hopefully those energy levels will be thriving now, knowing that they can compete with the top teams and that energy will replenish what went out on Sunday."

Browne has great admiration for the way Cahill has gone through a "hidden transition" with just eight of the 20 players which featured in their 2017 All-Ireland final defeat on duty against Limerick – and he feels the new-look squad mirror their manager.

Eyebrows were raised when veterans Noel Connors and Maurice Shanahan were cast aside with Browne believing that the Tipperary native is benefiting from his status as an outside manager, living elsewhere.

While an All-Ireland medal remained elusive for Browne, the current crop are just three victories from the pinnacle and curbing Clare sharpshooter Tony Kelly, a player "in the form of his life", will go some way to making the last four – with Calum Lyons tipped to be trusted with that task.

If Lyons and Co look in the mirror tomorrow morning and see something similar to what Browne used to, there will be no fear for them.