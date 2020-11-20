| 9.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Drifting away from the game, modern hurling and the coaching itch - Tony Browne on life after Waterford

Tony Browne enjoyed a 23-year career with Waterford. Picture credit: Matt Browne / SPORTSFILE Expand

Close

Tony Browne enjoyed a 23-year career with Waterford. Picture credit: Matt Browne / SPORTSFILE

Tony Browne enjoyed a 23-year career with Waterford. Picture credit: Matt Browne / SPORTSFILE

SPORTSFILE

Tony Browne enjoyed a 23-year career with Waterford. Picture credit: Matt Browne / SPORTSFILE

Michael Verney

RELENTLESS is probably the best way of describing Tony Browne’s thirst for excellence throughout his extraordinary Waterford career.

Hurling has rarely witnessed a competitor quite like Browne and one hand would be sufficient to count the number of bad games which the Déise legend played before the curtain finally came down, just three months short of his 41st birthday, in 2014.

His remarkable consistency over his 23-year county journey was underpinned by the knowledge that the hard yards had been covered during preparation with his big-day ritual reinforcing the secret of success for any aspiring sportsperson.

Related Content

Privacy