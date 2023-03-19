Dramatic Offaly draw enough for Kildare to reach Division 2A final

Kildare's James Burke, in action against Mayo in the Christy Ring Cup final last year, got the equaliser against Offaly.

Kildare were the big winners after snatching a dramatic draw with Offaly in Tullamore this afternoon.

Their equalising point from a James Burke free was well over a minute above the announced four minutes of injury-time and was hotly-contested by Offaly - Kildare would certainly not have complained if the final whistle had been blown.

However, it gave them the reward of a league final and most importantly, a break to focus on recovery and training as they prepare for the Joe McDonagh Cup.

The draw may have been a fair result. Kildare missed a few good chances in the first half and Offaly deserved their half time lead of 0-13 to 0-10.

Kildare were sensational for twenty minutes of the second half. They played with terrific intensity and intent and ripped their opponents apart. Offaly just didn't get up to those intensity levels in that spell and Kildare outscored them by 0-10 to 0-1 for a 0-20 to 0-14 lead after 55 minutes.

Offaly were displaying all the hallmarks of a beaten docket but they rallied, almost out of the blue. David Nally gave them hope with a 55th minute goal and Charlie Mitchell's great strike made it a one point game, 2-14 to 0-21, four minutes later.

It was absolutely compelling in the closing ten minutes. Eoghan Cahill edged Offaly in front on the 70th minute and they defended heroically to keep Kildare at bay. It looked like they would hold on but that 76th minute strike from Burke saved Kildare.

Scorers - Offaly: E Cahill 0-11 (9f 1 '65'), C Mitchell 1-2, D Nally 1-0, K Samspon 0-2, J Sampson and C Kiely 0-1 each. Kildare: J Burke 0-10 (9f), D Flaherty and P Dolan 0-3 each, G Keegan, C Dowling and Conan Boran 0-2 each, Cian Boran 0-1.

Offaly: S Corcoran 6; B Conneely 6, C Burke 7, D Maher 7; K Sampson 7, J Sampson 8, J Keenaghan 6; Ross Ravenhill 7, J Clancy 6; D Nally 6, C Kiely 6, A Cleary 6; E Kelly 6, C Mitchell 7, E Cahill 7. Subs: D King 6 for Ravenhill (35 +3m), P Clancy 6 for Clancy (39m), S Dooley 7 for Kelly (44m), L Langton 6 for Kiely (54m), J Murphy 6 for Cleary (66m).

Kildare: P McKenna 6; N O'Muineachain 6, S Leacy 7, C Byrne 6; C Shanahan 6, R Boran 7, Conan Boran 7; P Dolan 8, C McCabe 7; J Burke 8, G Keegan 7, J Higgins 6; B Byrne 6, Cian Boran 7, C Dowling 8. Subs: D Flaherty 8 for Higgins (31m), M Delaney 6 for Cian Boran (65m), J Travers 6 for Dolan (68m),

Referee: C Mooney (Dublin).