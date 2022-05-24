| 8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Dramatic fall of Waterford and Tipp’s demise point to underlying frailties

Colm Keys

Sunday proves a grim day for so-called leading lights of the game as they appear to accept fate too readily

Waterford's Stephen Bennett is tackled by Tipperary's Ronan Maher during their Munster SHC round-robin clash last month. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Waterford's Stephen Bennett is tackled by Tipperary's Ronan Maher during their Munster SHC round-robin clash last month. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Waterford's Stephen Bennett is tackled by Tipperary's Ronan Maher during their Munster SHC round-robin clash last month. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Waterford's Stephen Bennett is tackled by Tipperary's Ronan Maher during their Munster SHC round-robin clash last month. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

A week earlier, some of the pubs in Ennis had apparently run dry, such was the run on sales of beer and spirits as Limerick supporters and locals, buoyed by the momentum of two wins in the opening two rounds of the Munster hurling championship, descended on the town.

And as they played out a compelling draw, guaranteeing both a place in the Munster final after the result in Waterford earlier, there was an extra incentive to celebrate.

Most Watched

Privacy