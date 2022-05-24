Dramatic fall of Waterford and Tipp’s demise point to underlying frailties

A week earlier, some of the pubs in Ennis had apparently run dry, such was the run on sales of beer and spirits as Limerick supporters and locals, buoyed by the momentum of two wins in the opening two rounds of the Munster hurling championship, descended on the town.

And as they played out a compelling draw, guaranteeing both a place in the Munster final after the result in Waterford earlier, there was an extra incentive to celebrate.

Seven days on, even in the knowledge that they were already bound for Thurles on Sunday week, Clare supporters still flocked to Cusack Park for a game that, ultimately, had little consequence on the shape of the table.

Try as we might have to make something of the last round of the round-robin, amplifying the various permutations on the basis that could be as probable as possible, it was a futile exercise. The fate of both Waterford and Tipperary had been ordained before that. The round-robin format for hurling has been a success – no doubt about that.

You only had to hear the music and the noise emanate again from the town hours after Sunday’s final whistle to appreciate that. It was hopping, again, the value of bringing games to a town like it reinforced.

There is irony that a provincial round-robin in hurling was only ushered through in 2017 to provide more big games in response to a football format – the ‘Super 8s’ – that is now extinct. Even if Leinster can’t match the standard of Munster, hurling has found the right championship product for now.

For drama, the last day of the Leinster Championship has had an edge-of-the-seat feel to it. Who could ever forget Galway’s exit and how it came about three years ago, the second year of the format, when they lost to Dublin, and Wexford and Kilkenny drew.

This year wasn’t as dramatic but still, Wexford overturning Kilkenny in UPMC Nowlan Park at the same time as Dublin failed to make inroads in Galway had the running order changing throughout the evening.

Munster just hasn’t had that same drama in any of the three years of the round-robin existence.

In 2018, Limerick, Cork and Clare had the top three places secured going into the final round with Tipperary’s race already run and Waterford moored at the foot of the table with just a point from their draw with the Premier County.

Clare’s win over Limerick in Ennis – quite the fortress they have built there in the lifetime of the round-robin – propelled them to a Munster final with Cork.

A year later, only an extraordinary sequence of results could have altered the probable ‘top three’ going into the final round.

This time Tipp took maximum points from the campaign but Waterford were out and Clare required a 62-point swing from their game with Cork in Ennis. It was never going to happen and, of course, didn’t.

The common denominators with all three years has been Waterford, one win and one draw from 12 games. Apart from 2019, Tipp haven’t covered themselves in glory either with four wins and a draw from 12 games.

On an afternoon when you thought they’d both be hell-bent on salvaging something from the wreckage of an otherwise disappointing championship season, neither raised a gallop.

Are a Clare team that can leave Tony Kelly and John Conlon off 12 points better than Waterford? For all the holes in their team is it really acceptable in Tipperary that they lose by 12 points in Thurles to Cork, one of their biggest rivals?

However remote, they both had something to aim for. At least Tipp bolted from the traps and were six points ahead at one stage. By then Waterford were already being cut adrift in Ennis. Quite frankly, their lack of desire was striking. They were leaving nothing to chance. Their season was going to end there and then, irrespective of favourable outcomes in Thurles.

That will be the hardest element of all of this to digest for Liam Cahill over the next few weeks as he and his team examine how it all went wrong, especially over the last two weekends. It’s one thing losing, but losing the way they did for a team that has been to an All-Ireland final and semi-final in the last two years is really baffling to say the least.

Tipperary’s issues are more fundamental for the county as a whole. They continue to produce hurlers but not with a physical and athletic quality that gets them anywhere near Limerick, and now the rest, as this year illustrated.

Colm Bonnar find himself in the eye of a perfect storm now with so much experience ripped away through retirements and injuries but with replacements not yet at their stage of development where the transition is seamless.

It could be some time yet before that gap is bridged and a few more painful years may lie ahead. Players like Craig Morgan, James Quigley, Dillon Quirke, Conor Stakelum and Conor Bowe did make championship debuts, while Mark Kehoe and Ger Browne certainly laid down firmer foundations for the future.

But a 31-point negative score difference from four defeats can’t all be left at the door of absentees.

A round-robin championship can’t lie easily. Waterford adapted well through Covid but the pressure of this format, and of general expectation, is clearly one they’re having trouble dealing with.

Sunday was a grim day for both Waterford and Tipperary, not for the outcomes they arrived at, but how they allowed themselves to get there so easily in the first place.