Down edge past Wicklow in the Kehoe Cup

Thirteen man Down had four points to spare against fourteen man Wicklow in the Kehoe Cup in Abbotstown.

It was Down who started this tie faster with Pearse Óg McCrickard goaling with the first score of the game. The half certainly belonged to McCrickard as he hit 2-5 with his second goal coming from a penalty.

Down were reduced to 14 men when McCusker was sent off with 27 gone on the clock. Down went in leading 2-10 to 1-10 at the break.

After the break Down took control with McCrickard top scoring again with another 0-4 as his side pushed forward. Wicklow's Gavin Weir was sent off after 48 minutes as they looked to get back into the tie. Down kept them at bay all game. In the final play of the game Murray was given his marching orders meaning Down finished with 13 men.

Scorer’s – Wicklow: G Weir 0-5(1f), T Mulconry 0-1, G O'Brien 1-1,P Doyle 0-2 E McCormack 0-2, D Masterson 0-2 (1f), D Maloney 0-2, L Maloney 0-1, M Lee 0-2, S Germaine 0-1. Down - P Óg McCrickard 2-9 (1 Pen 5fs)T McGrattan, 0-4, P Sheehan 0-2, O McManus 0-2, J Doran 0-1, Teggart 0-1, C Egan 0-1.

Wicklow – E Donahoe; B Kearney, A Kavanagh, M O' Brien; E Byrne, S O'Dowd, D Masterson; L Maloney, D Maloney; P Doyle, D Staunton, G O'Brien; T Mulconry, G Weir, J Henderson. Subs: P O'Leary for Donahoe (35), M Lee for O'Dowd (35), S Germaine for O'Brien (35), E McCormack for Maloney (59), J Doyle for Mulconry (35), J Doyle for Maloney (70), M Murphy for Byrne (65)

Down – S Keith; J McManus, Tom Murray, D McCartney; N McFarland, C Teggart, M Conlon; L Savage, J Doran; M Fisher, P Sheehan, P Óg McCrickard; T McGrattan, C Egan, R McCusker. Subs: J Croskey for McManus (48), A Gleeson for McCartney (60), F Turpin for Savage (35), O McManus for Fisher (55), P Doran for Sheehan (64).

Ref – P Ryan