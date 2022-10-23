Double double for Crokes after comeback win over Na Fianna in Dublin SHC final

Davy Crowe of Kilmacud Crokes in action against Dónal Ryan and Peter Feeney of Na Fianna during the Dublin County Senior Club Hurling Championship final match at Parnell Park in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Kilmacud Crokes are Dublin hurling champions for the second season in a row, completing a double of senior men’s titles in 2022 in consecutive years.

They outlasted last year’s beaten finalists, Na Fianna, in a tense finish in sun-kissed Parnell Park, reversing the strong flow of momentum the Mobhi Road team had built up.

Na Fianna led by four with 15 minutes to go and had all the look of a team who would power to a first senior hurling title but they failed to score in the final ten minutes of the game.

Crokes were reduced to 14 men when Alex Considine saw red for an off-the-ball incident but Na Fianna never made anything from it.

They did, however, have two late goals chances. Seán Baxter blazed wide on the run after a long delivery fell kindly and then, with time almost up, Diarmuid Clerkin skewed a shot into the side netting from an acute angle.

It had been tight all throughout, with Crokes leading by just a point at half-time and Na Fianna only going ahead for the first time in the 36th minute.

Donal Burke was immense, shooting 0-11 – six frees – while AJ Murphy pitched in with 0-4 from full-forward, but Crokes had a better spread of scorers.

Oisín O’Rorke clipped a couple of huge points at key stages while Crokes had 10 scorers in all.

Scorers –

Kilmacud Crokes – O O’Rorke 0-9 (7f), A Considine, F Whitely 0-2 each, C MacGabhann, C Ó Cathasaigh, B Hayes, D Purcell, C Conway, M Roche, R Hayes 0-1 each.

Na Fianna – D Burke 0-11 (6f), AJ Murphy 0-4, D Clerkin, S Currie (sideline) 0-1 each.

TEAMS:

KILMACUD CROKES: E Gibbons; M Grogan, D Butler, C Ryan; C Ó Cathasaigh, D Crowe, C MacGabhann; B Hayes, D Purcell; C Conway, O O’Rorke, F Whitely; M Roche, R Hayes, A Considine.

Subs: B Scanlon for Conway (45), R O’Loughlin for Roche (47), B O’Carroll for Ryan (58), F Ó Ceallaigh for Purcell (59), R Costello for R Hayes (67)

NA FIANNA: J Treacy; S Burke, C McHugh, D Ryan; F Breathnach, L Rushe, D Clerkin; M Murphy, P Feeney; T Brennan, C Currie, H Fenlon; S Currie, D Burke, AJ Murphy.

Subs: S Baxter for Brennan (26), S Ryan for M Murphy (51), M Oliver for Ryan (55), S Barrett for AJ Murphy (58)

REF: T Gleeson (Naomh Fionbarra)