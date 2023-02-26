Double delight for Wicklow GAA as Casey O’Brien’s hurlers add to footballers success

Wicklow chalked up a splendid double at the weekend as their hurlers followed the success of the footballers the previous day as they romped to an eight-point victory over London at Echelon Park Aughrim.

This victory moves Wicklow up the Division 2B ladder and in a positive position to push for promotion to 2A as they head towards tricky away matches against Donegal and Sligo.

As Casey O’Brien continues his search for his best team, Wicklow made five changes from the side that beat Tyrone last time out, one of the changes enforced because of injury to key centre-back John Henderson.

Wicklow can count themselves lucky to be only 0-11 to 0-8 behind at the break with goalie Lorcan McNally making three super saves to deny goals to London who, pointless after two previous starts, were up for the fight this time.

Centre forward Ronan Crowley scored three of London’s points, one from a 65 and we had a score from Dylan Dawson from the wing.

Eagle-eyed sharp-shooter Christy Moorehouse was making his first start for Wicklow this year and posted four of their eight points.

At the state of the second half London’s centre back picked up a black card, Wicklow awarded a penalty.

It was not the best of struck from Christy Moorehouse, the shot saved. In the ensuing play Wicklow’s Luke Evans got a red card.

However it was Wicklow who dominated most of the second half to run out clear-cut winners by 8 points.

Scorers – Wicklow: C Moorehouse 0-7 (f), D Masterson 0-4, D Maloney 0-3, E McCormack 0-2, P Doran, L Maloney, L Evans, P Doyle, M Murphy and A O’Brien 0-1 each. London: J Goulding 0-5 (3f), R Crowley 0-3 (f and 65), D Dawson 0-2, D Barron 0-2, C Byrne 0-1, R lodge 0-1.

WICKLOW: C McNally 7, B Kearney7, A Kavanagh 8, M O'Brien,6, P Doran6, S O'Dowd), E Byrne, L Maloney7, D Masterson7, D Staunton6 P Doyl 6 M Murphy 5, L Evans 6, C Moorehouse 6, D D Maloney7. Subs: G Weir for E Byrne, E McCormack for M Murphy, A O’Brien for P Doyle, S. Germaine for D Maloney, John Doyle for C Moorehouse

LONDON: P Collins, 7, E Phelan 6, C Byrne7, C O’Carroll 6, E Kelly7 S Glynn7, E Ryan6, D Heffernan 7 R Lodge 7, D Dawson,6, R Crowley7, E McHugh 6, D Barron,6, C Nelson 6, J Goulding7. Subs: C McCormack for E Ryan, N Geoghegan for C Neilson, N Broderick for S Glynn.

Referee: C Mooney, Dublin.