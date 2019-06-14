DUBLIN defender Shane Barrett has been cleared to play in tomorrow night’s must-win Leinster SHC showdown with Galway in Parnell Park.

Double boost for Dublin as Shane Barrett cleared to face Galway who will be without John Hanbury

Barrett's straight red card, picked up against Carlow 12 days ago, was rescinded by the Central Hearings Committee last night and the outcome confirmed this morning.

However, there was more downbeat news for Galway defender John Hanbury, who also appeared before the CHC in Croke Park last night but failed to overturn his red card from last Sunday's dramatic win in Kilkenny.

Hanbury had been banished for a high tackle, with his hurl catching Kilkenny's Ger Aylward around the neck. He will now miss tomorrow's Donnycarney duel.

Barrett's success represents a second major committee room victory for Dublin GAA, after All Star footballer Paul Mannion was cleared by the CHC last week following his disputed red card against Louth. Mannion went on to play a prolific role in Dublin's Leinster semi-final cruise past Kildare.

But Barrett's availability could potentially have an even greater impact, given the tight nature of the round-robin group with four teams contesting the three Leinster places up for grabs in the All-Ireland series.

The Na Fianna defender received a straight red card in Netwatch Cullen Park, cited for a high tackle on Carlow midfielder Jack Kavanagh shortly before half-time.

Even with 14 men, Mattie Kenny's team coasted to a 12-point victory but Barrett's presence in the half-back line could be vital tomorrow evening. Dublin currently lie fourth in the table with three points, behind Galway, Kilkenny and Wexford, and require victory to copperfasten their place among Leinster's top three.

Barring a draw between Wexford and Kilkenny, it would also be enough to qualify for the Leinster final two weeks later.

