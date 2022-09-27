Donncha O'Callaghan is set to be part of Davy Fitzgerald's Waterford backroom team for 2023.

The former Munster and Ireland lock, who is a coach alongside the Deise boss on TV show 'Ireland's Fittest Family', is set to link up with Waterford as their performance coach, according to the Irish Examiner.

Fitzgerald's backroom team already includes Peter Queally, who was a selector when the Clare man's first took charge in 2008 and Tipperary legend Eoin Kelly.

O'Callaghan, who played 94 times for Ireland during his career, is the latest former rugby star to take up a role with an intercounty side.

Gordon D'arcy worked with his native Wexford where Sean O'Brien also operated. Denis Leamy also worked with Tipperary.

In recent weeks, renowned Dublin football coach Declan Darcy joined the Leinster rugby set-up.