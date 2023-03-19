Donegal’s Oisín Marley seals derby win over Tyrone

Oisín Marley was the hero for Donegal with a late winner against Tyrone.

Oisín Marley hit the last-gasp winner as Donegal moved into the Division 2B semi-final.

Marley arched over to seal a derby victory for Mickey McCann's men over Tyrone.

With time almost at a close, Chris Kearns blasted over an equaliser for Tyrone, but a splendid Marley score, one that belied his young years, won the day for Donegal, booking a semi-final place against Wicklow.

Donegal held a slender lead at half-time, 1-9 to 1-8.

Midway through the half, Seán Duffin beat Luke White for a Red Hands goal, Tyrone leading 1-5 to 0-4 at that juncture.

From a long-range White free, Donegal grabbed a goal of their own, the dropping ball falling for Brian McIntyre, who riffled home.

It was tit-for-tat throughout the second half with Marley finally having the decisive say for Donegal.

Scorers – Donegal: B McIntyre 1-2, J O'Loughlin (3f) 0-5, R McDermott, R Ryan, D Ó Maoildeidigh, S Ward, O Marley 0-2 each, L McKinney 0-1. Tyrone: D Begley 0-8 (6f), S Duffin 1-2, M Little 0-3 (1f), L Devlin 0-2, C Lagan, C Kearns 0-1 each

Donegal: L White; S McBride, M Donaghue, P Doherty; C McDermott, B Lafferty, J O’Loughin (0-5); B McIntyre, C Bradley; L McKinney, R McDermott, G Gilmore; D O Maoileidigh, R Ryan, R Campbell. Subs: S Ward for Gilmore (16), O Marley for Ó Maoileidigh (42).

Tyrone: C McElhatton; O McKee, R Devlin, J McCann; R Slane, D Begley, C Devlin; SP McKernan, C Kearns; B McGurk, S Óg McGrugan, S Duffin; A Kelly, L Devlin, M Little. Subs: F Devlin and L Dunphy for Kelly and Lagan (h-t), T Mullin for Devlin (60).