Donegal take bragging rights in north-west derby as Declan Coulter points his side to victory against Fermanagh

Nickey Rackard Cup: Donegal 1-21 Fermanagh 0-18

Donegal player Declan Coulter. Photo: Sportsfile

Declan Coulter stepped up with late scores to steer Donegal to a Nickey Rackard Cup win over Fermanagh.