Donegal take bragging rights in north-west derby as Declan Coulter points his side to victory against Fermanagh
Nickey Rackard Cup: Donegal 1-21 Fermanagh 0-18
Declan Coulter stepped up with late scores to steer Donegal to a Nickey Rackard Cup win over Fermanagh.
Latest Hurling
Declan Hannon set to miss most of Munster Championship but Séamus Flanagan looks in the clear
Eddie Brennan: Limerick lucky to escape to victory and were guilty of a few nasty, cheap shots
Dublin march into Leinster semi final with six-point victory over Laois
Major blow for Limerick as captain Declan Hannon faces a month on the sideline
‘It was upsetting, no-one playing the game should ever have to go through that’ - Ikem Ugwueru on racist abuse suffered by Lee Chin
‘Somebody running from the dugout, in to hit a player a dig, is just absolutely disgusting’ – Shane Dowling
Mighty Morris leads Tipperary charge as defensive errors cost Banner badly
‘This is not true, this is lies’ – Limerick boss John Kiely takes aim at hype ‘nonsense’ about his men
Tipperary and Clare share eight goals in thriller as Premier men down the Banner
‘I am absolutely just sick for him’ – Davy Fitzgerald says Tadhg de Burca will miss rest of the season
Top Stories
‘I don’t know. I haven’t got the calculators out’ – Leo Cullen hits back at budget claims in fiery media briefing
Hey Netflix, that domestic violence scene in The Diplomat is not cool at all
Revealed: How Irish households are being charged the highest prices in Europe for electricity
How shaving cream contaminated with an unusual bug affected ICU patients in Limerick
Latest NewsMore
Kildare hair salon targeted attack on Saturday night
Prince of Wales allegedly agreed settlement with tabloid publisher
AJ Odudu: Big Brother spin-off presenter returns to TV series that made her name
Minister calls for rewetting peatlands to be included in Commissions definition of carbon farming
Roy Curtis: Con O’Callaghan is Dublin’s Erling Haaland doppelganger – he just needs to be unleashed
Murdoch firm paid ‘very large’ secret hacking settlement to Prince William, court documents reveal
Sneak Peak released for Conor McGregor's Netflix documentary series, McGregor Forever_duplicated
Actress Denise Gough opens up about how acting 'kept her alive' on The Tommy Tiernan Show
Football rumours: Manchester United step up chase to sign Harry Kane
Cristian Stellini sacked as Spurs’ acting head coach with Ryan Mason taking over