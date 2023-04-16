Donegal take bragging rights in north-west derby as Declan Coulter points his side to victory against Fermanagh

Declan Coulter stepped up with late scores to steer Donegal to a Nickey Rackard Cup win over Fermanagh.

Four late points by the Armagh native bagged a precious win for Mickey McCann’s men.

Fermanagh played for 45 minutes with 14 men after Brian Teehan was sent off, but the Erne men made Donegal earn their corn.

Fermanagh were 0-14 to 0-9 ahead when, in the 40th minute, Donegal were given a path back.

A controversial sideline puck was given and Liam McKinney blasted the sliotar all the way to the net.

Conor Gartland fired Donegal ahead for the first time since the early minutes, but 14 wides kept mounting for the hosts.

Donegal were shellshocked at the break, when 14-man Fermanagh led 0-13 to 0-9.

Luca McCusker pointed the way for Fermanagh as they looked to upset the odds.

The Erne men were rocked when Teehan was sent off and they could only add five second half points.

When they looked down the barrel of the gun late in the afternoon, it was Coulter who took the bull by the horns.

SCORERS – Donegal: L McKinney 1-5 (1-2f); D Coulter 0-5 (1f); R Campbell, D Cullen and R Campbell 0-2; R McDermott, D O’Maoileidigh, L White, G Gilmore, C Gartland 0-1 each. Fermanagh: L McCusker 0-9, 8f; S Corrigan 0-4; D Teague 0-3; JP McGarry, D McKeogh 0-1 each.

Donegal: L White 6; S McBride 7, M Donaghue, P Doherty 6; D Cullen 7, J O’Loughlin 7, C McDermott 6; D Coulter 7, B McIntyre 7; S Gillespie 6, L McKinney 8, R McDermott 6; D O’Maoileidigh 6, R Ryan 7, R Campbell 7. Subs: C Gartland 7 and B Lafferty 6 for O’Maoileidigh and Gillespie (h-t), G Gilmore 6 for Ryan (55), G Browne 5 for Stephen McBride (68)

Fermanagh: M Curry 6; D Bannon 6, R Porteus 6, O Johnston 6; A Flanagan 5, R Bogue 7, D Teague 6; C Duffy 6, C Duffy 6; L McCusker 8, S Corrigan 8, J McGarry 7; D McKeogh 6, F McBrien 6, B Teehan 5. Subs; R McGurn 6 for A Flanagan (11), B Corrigan 6 for McKeogh (41), C Breslin 6 for Johnson (58), U O’Reilly 6 for McGurn (66)

Referee: J Judge (Mayo)