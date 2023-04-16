| 16.1°C Dublin

Donegal take bragging rights in north-west derby as Declan Coulter points his side to victory against Fermanagh

Nickey Rackard Cup: Donegal 1-21 Fermanagh 0-18

Declan Coulter stepped up with late scores to steer Donegal to a Nickey Rackard Cup win over Fermanagh.

Four late points by the Armagh native bagged a precious win for Mickey McCann’s men.

