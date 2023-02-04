Donegal take advantage of wasteful Sligo

NATIONAL HURLING LEAGUE DIV 2B

Donegal 1-16 Sligo 0-15

Donegal chalked up a valuable win over Sligo in Letterkenny. Gerard Gilmore bagged the crucial goal as Mickey McCann's side staved off a Sligo comeback.

The Yeats County men were left to rue 16 wides. A Gilmore strike from long-range dropped past a helpless Luke Comerford, the Sligo goalkeeper. There were suggestions that the lurking Ruairi Campbell may have helped it on its way, but the goal was credited to Gilmore.

Donegal led by four, 1-9 to 0-8, at half-time having raced into an early 0-5 to 0-1 advantage. Andrew Kilcullen's frees brought Sligo back, but the hosts needed Gilmore's goal for some breathing space at the short whistle.

Declan Coulter, who hit eight points, and Campbell gave Donegal a five-point buffer on the resumption.

Coulter smacked over to stretch the margin 20 miutes from time, but Sligo rallied.

Conor Hannify, Niall Kilcullen and Joe McHugh clipped points and the visitors were firmly back in the mix.

Donegal needed the laser-eyed Coulter to ensure they didn't capsize in the closing moments.

Coulter notched up four points during a period where the game was in a melting pot.

Sligo will see this as a missed chance, but it represents a useful start to the campaign for the Tir Chonaill men.

Scorers – Donegal: D Coulter 0-8f, G Gilmore 1-1, R Campbell 0-3, L McKinney (1f), D O’Maoiléidigh 0-2 each.

Sligo: A Kilcullen (1f), D Hannify (1f) 0-5 each, T Cawley 0-2, E O'Donoghue, J McHugh, F Connolly 0-1 each

Donegal - D Lafferty 7; S McBride 7, S Gillespie 7, M Donoghue 7; B McIntyre, J O’Loughlin 7, C McDermott 6; D Coulter 8, D Cullen 8; L McKinney 6, R Ryan 6, G Gilmore 7; C Gartland 6, D O’Maoiléidigh 7, R Campbell 7. Subs: G Browne 6 for O’Loughlin and S Ward 6 for Ryan (45), R Hilferty 6 for McIntyre (47), O Marley 6 for Gerry Gilmore (58), D Harvey 6 for O’Maoileidigh (66)

Sligo - L Comerford 6; D Cawley 6, J Weir 6, K O'Kennedy 6; R Brennan 5, R McHugh 6, D Hanley 5; N Kilcullen 6, F Connolly 7; C Hannify 6, E O’Donoghue 7, T Cawley 6; L O’Kelly-Lynch 5, A Kilcullen 7, J McHugh 6, Subs: D Hannify 7 for O’Kelly/Lynch (21), N Feehily 6 for Hanley (31), G Connolly 6 for Brennan (35), C Flynn 6 for O’Donoghue (42)

Referee: T Conway (Derry)

Meath 2-24 Wicklow 2-14

Fourteen-man Meath had ten points to spare against Wicklow in a Division 2B clash in Navan.

The home side took control from the start and Podge O’Hanrahan had six points (five frees) in the opening half.

Meath were reduced to 14 men with five minutes left in the half when Damien Healy was given a straight red. Wicklow reduced the gap to 3 with a Seanie Germaine goal on the half-time whistle.

Playing against the wind in the second half didn’t deter Meath as they scored 1-5 and with the final play of the game Mike Cole netted to cement his side’s win.

Scorer’s -Meath: P O'Hanrahan 0-14(12fs) ,E Óg O Donnacha 0-3, K Donnelly, J Kelly N Potterton 0-1 each, S Quigley 0-2, S Morris 1-0, P Barnwell 0-2, M Cole 1-0

Wicklow- G Weir 0-4 (4fs),D Staunton 0-2 , D Masterson 0-1,S Germaine 1-0, A O Brien 1-5 (4fs) D Maloney 0-1, Luke Evans 0-1.

Meath- C Ennis 4; S Morris 7: S Geraghty 7; B McKeon 6;K Donnelly 7; J Toher 8; J Kelly ; P Ryan 7; N Potterton 8; S Ennis 7; D Healy 4; N McLarnon 6; S Quigley 6; E Óg O Donnchadha 8; P O’ Hanrahan 9. Subs: J Regan 6 for P Ryan (50), S Brennan 4 for S Geraghty (55) P Barnwell 8 for N MClarnon (56), M Cole 7 for S Quigley (61) D Shine 3 for P O'Hanrahan (71).

Wicklow:- C Staunton 7; B Kearney 5;P Keane 6; T Collins 5 ; A Kavanagh 5; P Doyle 7; J Henderson 6; L Maloney 7; P Doran 6 ;D Staunton 7; S Germaine 6; D Masterson 5; M Lee 4; D Maloney 5; G Weir 7. Subs: A O'Brien 8 for M Lee (40), E Byrne 5 for P Keane (42), L Evans 6 for S Germaine (50), M O'Brien 5 for T Collins (52), T Mulconry 5 for G Weir (59).