Donegal keep perfect start against neighbours as Derry blow Wicklow away

Donegal 1-19 Sligo 2-14

Donegal made it two wins from two in the league with a hard-fought 1-19 to 2-14 victory over Sligo in Markievicz Park.

Patrick Foley’s early second half sending-off proved costly for the home side, despite Donegal suffering two late red cards as well.

The away side had the wind advantage but were dealt an early blow with a Sligo goal from Gerard O’Kelly-Lynch in the first minute.

Mickey McCann’s side rallied with points from the excellent Davin Flynn and Richie Ryan, and Ronan McDermott was on-hand to finish to the net after Matt Davey’s initial save rebounded kindly.

McDermott added two fine points, but not before Sligo had registered a second goal through Michael Munnelly.

Kevin Gilmartin hit two points from play, with defenders Rory McHugh and Gavin Connolly also on target for Sligo, but Donegal lead by two at the break, 1-12 to 2-7, as Sean McVeigh, Conor O’Grady and Declan Coulter all picked off noteworthy scores.

Foley was shown a straight red after the restart for retaliation, and, with Flynn to the fore, Donegal pulled clear.

An excellent point from Fionn Connolly revived Sligo, but despite red cards to McVeigh and Coulter late on, Donegal held on for a valuable win.

SCORERS:

Donegal: R McDermott 1-4, D Flynn (2f) 0-6, R Ryan (3f) 0-5, C O’Grady, D Coulter, S McVeigh, J Cronolly-McGhee 0-1 each;

Sligo: G O’Kelly-Lynch (6f) 1-6, M Munnelly 1-0, K Gilmartin 0-2, R McHugh, G Connolly, A Kilcullen, J McHugh, F Connolly and K Prior (1f) 0-1 each.





TEAMS -

DONEGAL - L White 6; G Browne 6, S Gillespie 7, P Doherty 7; C O’Grady 7, M Donaghue 6, S McVeigh 7; D Coulter 7, D Cullen 7; B Lafferty 6, G Gilmore 6, R McDermott 8; J Cronolly-McGhee 6, R Ryan 7, D Flynn 9.

Subs: J O’Loughlin 7 for Doherty (ht), D O Maoileidigh 6 for Donaghue (ht), B McIntyre 6 for Cronolly-McGhee (ht), C Gartland 6 for Lafferty (59).

SLIGO - M Davey 6; N Kilcullen 7, M Hanniffy 7, K O’Kennedy 7; F Connolly 8, R McHugh 7, G Connolly 6; F Cawley 6, P Foley 4; C Hanniffy 6, G O’Kelly-Lynch 7, M Munnelly 6; J McHugh 6, A Kilcullen 6, K Gilmartin 7.

Subs: T O’Kelly-Lynch 6 for G Connolly (ht), T Cawley 7 for Gilmartin (52), K Prior 7 for Munnelly (64).

REF: C Flynn (Westmeath).

****

Derry 2-23 Wicklow 0-12

Derry cantered to a facile 2-23 to 0-12 win over hapless Wicklow in Aughrim.

With the wind behind them Wicklow did put up some sort of show in the first half and only trailed by two 0-10 to 0-8 at the break, thanks mainly to the accuracy of full- forward Seanie Germaine from frees, accounting for five of those points, one of them a 65.

But In reality there was no comparison between the teams with Wicklow no match for the silky hurling skills of the Derrymen who went to town in the second half with goals being drilled to the Wicklow net by centre back Richie Mullan and super sub Odhran McKeever.

Wicklow's cause was not helped either by being reduced to 14 players in the 46 minute with the red carding of wing back James Byrne, while the absence of Andy O'Brien and the St Patrick's contingent did not help matters either.

SCORER:

Derry: O McKeever 1-3, C Doherty 0-9 ( frees), S Kelly 0-3, R Mullan 1-0, J McGuigan 0-2, T McHugh 0-2, D M Gilligan , C Hendry, D Foley, R Mulholland 0-1 each.

Wicklow: S Germaine 0-8 (7frees, 1, 65), M Murphy (0-2), M Lennon J Toomey 0-1 each.

TEAMS-

DERRY - O O'Doherty, 6 C Hendry, 7, M Craig 7, N Farren,6 M McGrath, 7, R Mullan 7, E McGill 7 C O'Doherty 8 , D McGilligan,7 S Kelly 7, J Mullan 7, J McGuigan, 7, D Foley 7, C Kelly, 7, T McHugh 7.

Subs: O McKeever 8 for C Kelly (38), T McCloskey 6 for S Kelly (54), B Lavery 7 for J McGuigan (55), G Farren 7 for M McGrath and R Mulholland 7 for D McGilligan (60).

WICKLOW: C Staunton 6, D Maloney, 6, M Mangan, 6, M O'Brien 6, J Byrne 5, C Breen 5, B Ryan 5, S Cranley 5, M Murphy, 6, J Toomey 5, M Lennon,5 J Doyle 5, R Lambe 4, S Germaine 8, E McCormack 6

Subs: K Conway 6 for R Lambe (50), A Byrne 6 for B Ryan and J McCall 6 for D Maloney (54), B Laverty 6 for S Cranley (56), E Byrne 6 for E McCormack (63).

REF: Chris Mooney (Dublin).



