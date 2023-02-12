Donegal hurlers go back-to-back with league victory over London

Injury-time points from Declan Coulter and Richie Ryan saw Donegal make it back-to-back wins following a titanic clash with London at McGovern Park, Ruislip.

The home side had looked poised to register their first win of the campaign when Ronan Crowley’s blistering 69th-minute goal completed the Exiles’ comeback from nine points down at one stage in the first half. But Coulter and Ryan stepped up to send Donegal top of Division 2B.

Ronan McDermott’s fifth-minute goal for Donegal cancelled out two early Crowley strikes and the visitors grew in confidence as the first half went on, opening up a 1-10 to 0-4 lead after 31 minutes.

London, though, would rue Crowley’s 22nd-minute penalty miss, with the Ruislip pitch sapping all venom from his shot and Luke White saved easily.

But the home side rallied before half-time, rattling off four points without reply to limit Donegal’s lead to 1-10 to 0-8.

Three minutes into the second half it was game on when Malcolm Flannery scored a goal for London. But Michael McCann’s side just about managed to keep their noses in front, mainly through the excellent Coulter, until the 69th minute when Conor McCormack sent Crowley on his way and he drilled the ball past White.

But in the four additional minutes added it was Donegal who held their nerve to eke out scores from Ryan and Coulter to snatch it, and follow up their four-point victory over Sligo in round 1.

Scorers – Donegal: D Coulter 0-11 (1 ’65, 5f); R McDermott 1-0; R Campbell 0-2; B McIntyre, J O’Loughlin, C Gartland, B Lafferty and R Ryan 0-1 each. London: R Crowley 1-9 (0-6f); M Flannery 1-0; R Lodge 0-2; P Mullen, Dáithí Barron 0-1 each.

Donegal – L White 8; S McBride 6, S Gillespie 7, M Donaghue 6; B McIntyre 7, C McDermott 7, J O’Loughlin 6; D Coulter 9, D Cullen 7; L McKinney 7, R McDermott 7, G Gilmore 7; C Gartland 6, G Browne 6, R Campbell 6. Subs: B Lafferty 6 for Cullen (39), R Ryan 6 for McKinney (48), Daire O’Maoileidigh 5 for C McDermott (53).

London – C Hackett 6; E Phelan 6, S Bardon 7, E Kelly 7; C Byrne 6, N Broderick 6, E Ryan 7; D Heffernan 7, P Mullen 7; R Crowley 8, R Lodge 7, E McHugh 6; A Cunney 6, D Barron 6, J Goulding 6. Subs: M Flannery 7 for Broderick (29), S Glynn 8 for Mullen (32), C Lordan 6 for McHugh (47), F O’Keefe 6 for Heffernan (56), C McCormack 5 for Barron (63).

Ref – James Clarke (Cavan)