Donegal do enough to see off Louth and reach the Nicky Rackard Cup final

Donegal 2-19 Louth 4-7

Donegal had six points to spare as they saw off Louth in a sunny Letterkenny to book a place in the Nicky Rackard Cup final.

Late goals by Seán Hodgins and Ryan Walsh brought Louth ever closer, but Mickey McCann’s Donegal had done enough without being at their best.

Donegal clipped 15 wides but perhaps of greater concern was a hand injury that forced the withdrawal of star-turn Declan Coulter after only eight minutes. Coulter will be in a race against the clock for the final at the start of June.

Tom Matthews blasted in an early goal for the Wee County in the second minute.

Donegal were unbowed, though, and Ronan McDermott slammed in a goal to put Donegal 1-7 to 1-1 in front.

Liam Óg McKinney clocked up the scores as Donegal led 1-11 to 1-5 at the changeover.

Matthews profited from a slip by home ‘keeper Dylan Lafferty as he fired to the net.

Midway through the second half, Ruairí Campbell pounced for a golden goal. Campbell took receipt of a raking ball into the danger zone and beat Dan O’Neill for a second Donegal goal.

Louth weren’t going quietly from the Cathedral Town, however. They were 20 minutes without a score when Hodgins struck.

The margin narrowed further when Walsh netted, but Donegal showed their experience down the closing stretch.

Scorers – Donegal: L McKinney 0-7 (2f); R McDermott, R Campbell 1-1 each; D Cullen 0-3; S Gillespie 0-2; G Gilmore, D Coulter (f), C Gartland, D O’Maoileidigh, K Curran 0-1 each. Louth: R Walsh 1-4 (4f); T Matthews 2-0; S Hodgins 1-0; Liam Molloy 0-2; Seaghan Conneely 0-1.

Donegal –D Lafferty; G Browne, M Donaghue, S Gillespie; C McDermott, S McBride, B Lafferty; R McDermott, D O’Maoileidigh; C Gartland, D Coulter, L McKinney; R Campbell, G Gilmore, Brian McIntyre. Subs: D Cullen for Coulter (8), R Hilferty for McIntyre (46), C O’Grady for Gilmore (50), C Bradley for C McDermott (54), K Curran for O’Maoileidigh (60).

Louth – D O’Neill; A Plunkett, C Quigley, D Moran; C Shaw, L Molloy, P Fortune; M Gahan, A Macklin; J McDonnell, R Mulholland, T Matthews; P Fallon, C Murphy, R Walsh.Subs: S Conneely for Gahan (25), S Hodgkins for Macklin (h-t), A McGuinness for Murphy (52), G Hall for Fallon (55), J Murray for Morgan (55).

Ref – J Clarke (Cavan)