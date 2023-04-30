Donegal captain Ronan McDermott leads Tír Chonaill towards Nickey Rackard Cup final place

Nickey Rackard Cup: Donegal 2-25, Roscommon 2-16

Donegal put one foot in the Nickey Rackard Cup final after dominating Roscommon at Athleague.

With Ronan McDermott in fine form — the Donegal captain hitting 1-5 from play — the visitors took control once the Burt forward found the net in the 27th minute.

Leading by 1-10 to 0-10 at half-time, they kicked on in the second half, and it took a couple of late goals from the excellent Mickey Joe Egan to put some respectability on the scoreboard from a Roscommon perspective.

The teams were deadlocked at 0-7 apiece with eight minutes remaining in the opening half when a long-range free from goalkeeper Luke White broke to McDermott and he found the net with aplomb.

Declan Coulter and McDermott added to Donegal’s tally but a terrific Naos Connaughton effort alongside two scores from distance by Eamon Flanagan left the Rossies three points in arrears at the break.

The home side made three substitutions at half time, but Donegal looked like the fresher team as their experience at playing at a higher level in the league earlier this season began to tell.

Daire Ó Maoileidigh, Gerry Gilmore, Gavin Browne, Seán Ward and McDermott picked off some delightful scores before Ward fastened onto a long puck-out from White to grab his side’s second goal in the 55th minute.

Roscommon hit back with a couple of goals from Egan, but Donegal were always in the driving seat, leaving themselves and Wicklow as the warmest of favourites to reach final.

SCORERS – Donegal:R McDermott 1-5; L McKinney 0-7 (5f, 1 ’65); S Ward 1-1; D Coulter 0-4; G Gilmore 0-2; J O’Loughlin, D Ó Maoileidigh, G Browne, S Gillespie, C Gartland, L White (1f) 0-1 each.Roscommon: MJ Egan 2-6 (3f, 2 ’65); C Mulry 0-3; E Flanagan 0-2; C Cosgrove, B Mulry, N Connaughton, P Brennan, E Mulry 0-1 each

DONEGAL –L White; M Donaghue, S Gillespie, G Browne; B Lafferty, S McBride, C McDermott; J O’Loughlin, B McIntyre; R McDermott, C Gartland, D Coulter; R Campbell, L McKinney, D Ó Maoileidigh. Subs: G Gilmore for McIntyre (26), S Ward for Campbell (h-t), R Hilferty for O’Loughlin (38), K Curran for Coulter (59), C O’Grady for Ó Maoileidigh (61).

ROSCOMMON – E Lawless; D Mullen, M Ward, H Rooney; J Brennan, A Donnelly, J Dowling; B Mulry, E Mulry; C Cosgrove, N Connaughton, E Kiernan; E Flanagan, C Mulry, MJ Egan.Subs: P Brennan for J Brennan (h-t), P Fallon for Donnelly (h-t), R Conlon for Kiernan (h-t), S Dowd for Cosgrove (48).

REF – N Malone (Clare)