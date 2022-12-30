Donal O’Grady now knows to expect the unexpected with special Treaty side

Nothing compares to a training session mapped out by Paul Kinnerk says Limerick selector Donal O’Grady, who admits that he is often bamboozled by the methods which the coaching genius employs.

Kinnerk has helped to revolutionise the way in which hurling is played, having been a vital cog in the Treaty’s four All-Ireland SHC successes under John Kiely since 2018 – as well as Clare’s triumph in 2013 – and he is a master at his craft.

There’s an organised chaos to the small-sided games which Kinnerk, a former Limerick footballer, utilises – and O’Grady has been caught off guard more than once by his “innovation”.

“I remember a few guys came in to watch training one night. These guys were there anyway and one of the lads came down that was in the backroom, and he says, ‘There’s a few guys that are below in the corner there, they’re watching training. What will we do?’” O’Grady says.

“John turns around, it was a classic, and he says, ‘Lads, sure we haven’t a clue what’s going on here ourselves, never mind the boys (squad) or those boys’. It was funny. There’s a bit of chaos, the way the training looks.

“But there’s huge thought put into it, and he relays it to us. It’s great for the boys; they know once they start a session, until it finishes there’s going to be loads of little things going on, but there’s a reason for everything.”

Time has thought O’Grady to “expect the unexpected” from the Monaleen wizard Kinnerk as he continues to freshen up his approach to keep the Limerick squad, as well as the chasing pack, on their toes.

“With Paul, we always expect the unexpected when it comes to a new form of coaching drill or something that he wants to emphasise, in terms of having the same end goal but having a different way of doing it, just to keep the thing fresh,” he adds.

“It’s something we’re very lucky to have with him, his thought process around it, and the way the players believe in it. That’s the most important thing. We can all go and explain the reasoning behind doing something, but this would be off-the-cuff, mad stuff.

“When the lads see the reasoning behind it, the competitiveness of it, they just believe in it. There’s no doubt we’ll see a few different things maybe this year from him.

“He’s there since 2017 now, so he’d be conscious of that as well. There’s a freshness there, which is great, and that involves Paul. There’s nearly a bit of a ‘What’s he going to come up with next?’, kind of thing, which is good.”

O’Grady, fondly known as ‘Dodge’, experienced some good times during his playing career – including captaining Limerick to Munster glory in 2013, but the bad days were also plentiful, so he knows how much their success must be savoured.

“I was at a function there a couple of weeks ago and the Munster Cup and Liam MacCarthy were up on the table. The Liam MacCarthy was gone over another way for 20 minutes, and the Munster Cup was just left there on its own,” he says with a smile.

“Rewind the clock 10 years and that’s a totally mad situation. Could we foresee what has happened since? Realistically, no. You’d always believe you could win one, but with the group of boys we have, we have kicked on and taken our chance up to now.

“The challenge is to kick on again. A lot of it is down to management, to keep the lads fresh and hungry for more.”

An extended break for the bulk of their squad has seen them come back full of verve – and a little earlier than last year as they found themselves behind the eight ball at stages of a patchy league campaign.

There was minimal contact with squad members in the off-season as “they need that clear divide between putting down that hurley and just taking their mind off it” before getting back to the inevitable winter slog.

What they are currently experiencing is far from frosty temperatures, though, as they tour Florida before embarking on a cruise and returning five days in advance of their Co-Op Superstores Munster League opener, away to Cork on January 15.

With Cian Lynch nearing full fitness again after an injury-ravaged 2022, the return of the two-time Hurler of the Year should add a further impetus as they chase four-in-a-row, while the knowledge of overcoming so much adversity this year is of great comfort.

“There was a lot thrown at us. It is all part of every squad, you have to deal with what comes your way. Grinding out them wins showed a great resilience and steel about the boys. Even the Friday night before we played Kilkenny, it was mad stuff. Mad stuff.

“Kyle Hayes pulled his hamstring, David Reidy stood on a sliotar and went over on his ankle. They’re key lads. We were just about to name the team for Sunday, and we were left scratching our heads. Cian was flying the week before, back in contention to start.

“We were playing a game and he went over on his ankle. It was mad. All in the space of a couple of days before we played our biggest match of the year.

“You are talking about hitting stone walls in every game we played. To just keep chipping away, it was great. It was definitely a very satisfying one. Everything was thrown at us.”

A “clean slate” awaits next year, though, and O’Grady feels the age profile of their squad is a huge help. The Granagh-Ballingarry clubman also feels that the current crop realise that they are in the middle of something special.

“It is something we never speak about, but you can sense it in the group. They’re a very grounded bunch, which is great for us. There is a great way about them and they’re very humble, which does help.”