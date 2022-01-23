Donal Burke helps point way to Dublin victory as Walsh Cup final beckons

Offaly's Joey Keenaghan in action against Fergal Whitely of Dublin during the Walsh Cup Group A match at St Brendan's Park in Birr, Offaly. Photo: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Three wins from three in the Walsh Cup for Dublin now and a spot in next weekend’s final against Wexford.

They beat Offaly this afternoon in Birr, a slow-burning victory where they came from behind to maintain a sharp start to 2022 for Mattie Kenny’s team.

The only blight on the day were the injuries that forced Cian O’Sullivan and Cian O’Callaghan off.

For Offaly, the game was another good run-out and a competitive performance ahead of their return to Division 1 of this year’s league.

They started the better of the team and, wind-assisted, worked their way into a 1-13 to 1-9 half-time lead.

Eoghan Cahill’s placed ball striking was pure, but they came out the wrong side of a penalty call.

John Murphy had the ball in the Dublin net only for the referee to signal a penalty for a foul by James Madden, who was black carded and sin binned.

Cahill stepped up but drove his free wide of Alan Nolan’s left hand post.

Brian Duignan got a goal soon after, his shot fortunately coming back off the crossbar into his path, but goals from Ronan Hayes and Rian McBride put Dublin in front.

Donal Burke then came on to hit seven points and secure the win.

Scorers – Dublin: D Burke 0-7 (3f, 1 ’65), R Hayes 1-2 (0-1 ’65, 0-1f), R McBride 1-1, F Whitely 0-4, C O’Sullivan, D Sutcliffe 0-2 each, D Gray, S Moran (f), D Keogh, C Crummey, S Currie 0-1 each. Offaly: E Cahill 0-11 (8f), A Cleary 0-3, B Duignan 1-0, J Murphy, D Nally (2f) 0-2 each, J Murphy, L O’Connor 0-1 each.

Dublin: A Nolan; J Bellew, E O’Donnell, C O’Callaghan; S Moran, J Madden, D Gray; C Burke, D Keogh; D Sutcliffe, R McBride, F Whitely; C O’Sullivan, R Hayes, E Dillon. Subs: A Dunphy for Madden (41), D Burke for Dillon (43), C Crummey for Keogh (46), K Burke for O’Callaghan (49), P Crummey for O’Sullivan (52), A Considine for Hayes (55), S Currie for Whitely (58), C Hayes for Moran (62), J Hetherton for Sutcliffe (65), L Walsh for Gray (70).

Offaly: C Clancy; P Delaney, J Keenaghan, D King; J Screeney, B Conneely, K Sampson; L Fox, R Ravenhill; E Cahill, E Kelly, A Cleary; J Murphy, J Sampson, B Duignan. Subs: C Molloy for Delaney (17), L O’Connor for Duignan (47), D Nally for Cleary (58), E Parlon for Kelly (60), M Watkins for Screeney (66), C Butler for Cahill (67).

Referee: C Flynn (Westmeath).