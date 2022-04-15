Do Limerick have any weaknesses? – Our experts give their hurling championship verdict

Question 1: What are the pitfalls for Limerick in their pursuit of a third successive All-Ireland title?

Colm Keys: The longer champions are out in front, the more vulnerable they become to ambush. Limerick’s squad maybe isn’t what it appears while their discipline may be subject to different administrative scrutiny.

Martin Breheny: Remaining at the top over an extended period is very difficult. History is against Limerick. Over the last 60 years, the treble has only been completed only eight times.

Vincent Hogan: That league no-show suggested a team in heavy training, focused on hitting the championship ground running in this uniquely condensed calendar. If that wasn’t the case, questions are sure to be asked about their collective appetite.

Conor McKeon: They still have the best one to 15 in the country but haven’t cultivated the same level of back-up should they suffer injuries or loss of form. Discipline was an issue in the league and could be fatal unless it’s resolved.

John Mullane: Trying to avoid injuries. With the loss of Peter Casey and the injury to Séamus Flanagan, they can’t afford to pick up more.

Eddie Brennan: Hunger and drive are the keys for Limerick. It’s only natural that it might drop off in some players, so they will need fringe players to deliver under pressure.

2: Waterford have lost their last two championship games to Limerick by 11 points. Can they close the gap?

CK: It’s reasonable but still improbable. Waterford have made big progression, with Tadhg De Búrca back from injury, Carthach Daly emerging and Dessie Hutchinson and Stephen Bennett improving. But Limerick have yet to show their hand.

MB: Absolutely. Example: Kilkenny, who won nine All-Ireland titles in 2000-2012 beat Dublin by 19, 11 and 18 points, respectively, in the 2010, ’11 and ’12 Leinster SHC. Dublin recovered in 2013, drawing with and beating Kilkenny in the semi-final.

VH: They can certainly narrow the gap and early indications suggest they already have, but closing it fully is a different matter. Limerick’s ease in dealing with Waterford’s first-half fury in last year’s All-Ireland semi-final will be difficult to erase from Liam Cahill’s mind.

CMcK: Waterford’s form is compelling. Their panel is the deepest in the country. They could play Limerick several times over the coming weeks and it would be a shock if there was anything like 11 points between the sides.

JM: Yes. Waterford are operating at a different level to years one and two of Liam Cahill’s tenure. It’s hard to judge Limerick off the league, but there looks to be a slight dip.

EB: Definitely they have closed it. Cahill has grown a strong squad where the emphasis is on relentless appetite for work without the ball and the collective, rather than individual flashes.

3: With Kilkenny’s one-time grip loosened, is the gap between Munster and Leinster hurling now at its greatest?

CK: It looks like it. Few could argue that the top three teams in the game all reside in Munster while Tipperary and Clare mix easily with Kilkenny and Galway, Leinster’s best. Kilkenny’s dominance for so long concealed Leinster inferiority.

MB: No. Limerick’s successes might make it look that way, but how good are the rest? In the recent NHL, Kilkenny, Wexford, Dublin and Galway won six, drew one and lost four of 11 games against Munster opposition.

VH: Not entirely sure about that. Still a suspicion that the gap between Limerick and the rest is going to take some bridging but can’t imagine the likes of Kilkenny and Galway fear taking on any other Munster county.

CMcK: The top three teams in the country are currently from Munster. Below that, rankings are open to interpretation. But the level of quality between the two provinces is clearly askew.

JM: On any given day, any of the Munster teams could beat any Leinster team. The same isn’t true in reverse. There’s a strong chance three Munster teams will be in the All-Ireland semi-finals.

EB: No, I don’t think the gap is that big. Leinster has four strong teams all capable of beating the other and more than capable of taking out any Munster team. But Dublin and Wexford go in with questions marks.

4: Tipperary have lost big personalities since 2021. Are they in danger of being squeezed out in Munster for a second time?

CK: Yes, because the three frontrunners are in the same province. The loss of Brendan and Pádraic Maher and now presumably Seamie Callanan challenges their back-to-back All-Ireland U-21/20 winners to graduate fast. The need might be too great .

MB: They are, but then so are others. Tipp are adapting to a change of style under Colm Bonnar and are also weakened by injury and retirements but there’s still a solid base to work off.

VH: Categorically. Colm Bonnar has inherited a dressing-room in need of seeding with fresh energy and pace. It’s simply not reasonable to continue leaning so heavily on generational talents with mileage on the clock stretching back to the first coming of Liam Sheedy.

CMcK: Yes. The loss of Seamus Callanan and ‘Bubbles’ O’Dwyer to injury and the retirements of Paudie Maher and Brendan Maher, severely weakens their squad. A trip to Walsh Park isn’t the most appetising of opening nights just now either.

JM: You can never write Tipp off, but the loss of the two Mahers and the unavailability of Brian O’Mara and Ciarán Connolly makes it very difficult. Top three in Munster would be a massive achievement.

EB: Tipp are in a building phase. No team could lose the players they have and possess real confidence of winning silverware. They have quality coming through, but it’s the combination of identity and style of play that Colm Bonnar must address.

5: Henry Shefflin is manager but will the absence of Joe Canning have a telling effect on Galway in 2022?

CK: Canning’s Galway absence is immeasurable. Even in his last act, he was leading the comeback against Waterford last summer. New leaders will emerge, Galway will hope they thrive, but his departure takes Galway out of the top bracket.

MB: Canning is a big loss but an even bigger worry for Galway is the failure of the squad to evolve since the 2017 All-Ireland success. So much for all the minor successes.

VH: Remains to be seen. I’d imagine Henry will be keen to put his own stamp on this Galway team and Joe’s retirement essentially got that process up and running. But it is undeniably a significant voice now missing from the Galway dressing-room this year.

CMcK: In his final act, last year’s loss to Waterford, Canning was magnificent, breaking Shefflin’s championship scoring record. No player of that stature can be directly or immediately replaced without leaving some shortfall.

JM: Canning can do magical things on the pitch and the loss of his experience, presence and consistent scoring tallies is going to leave a big, big void.

EB: The big question is which Galway players will step up to leadership roles. That will reveal itself in the white heat of battle. Henry needs men to go to war and do whatever it takes – something that doesn’t sit easy with Galway.

6: Name the three teams to emerge from each provincial round robin, the provincial winners and the eventual All-Ireland champions

CK: Kilkenny, Galway, Dublin from Leinster, Limerick, Waterford, Cork from Munster and Limerick to capitalise with a third successive All-Ireland title.

MB: Munster: Limerick, Waterford, Tipperary (Winners – Limerick). Leinster: Kilkenny, Galway, Wexford (Winners – Kilkenny). All-Ireland champions: Limerick

VH: Munster: Limerick, Waterford and Cork. Limerick to retain their Munster crown. Leinster: Kilkenny, Galway and Wexford. Kilkenny to retain Leinster. All-Ireland champions: Limerick.

CMcK: Limerick will win Munster; Waterford and Tipperary will also come through. Kilkenny to win Leinster, with Galway and Dublin qualifying alongside. Waterford to win the All-Ireland.

JM: Waterford, Limerick and Cork from Munster, with Waterford to win. Kilkenny, Wexford and Dublin from Leinster, with Kilkenny to win. Waterford to take the big prize.

EB: Waterford, Limerick and Cork to come through Munster, with Waterford winning. Kilkenny, Galway and Dublin to come through Leinster, with Kilkenny winning. For the All-Ireland, it’s Waterford’s time.



