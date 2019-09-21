DJ Carey steps down from Kilkenny U20 manager's post

KILKENNY legend DJ Carey has stepped down from his role as manager of the county’s under-20 hurlers after two years in charge.

The 48-year-old — who guided the team to the Leinster Under-20 Championship earlier this year — announced his intention to step away in a statement issued by Kilkenny GAA.

After beating Wexford in the Leinster final, the Under-20 Cats came undone in the All-Ireland semi-final against Cork. Carey, who also managed Kilkenny’s minor footballers this year, thanked his players, backroom team and the county board.

The Gowran native is regarded as one of the greatest players to ever wear the black and amber. In a stellar career, he won five Celtic Crosses and no fewer than nine All-Star awards.

