DJ Carey joins Brian Cody's Kilkenny backroom team for 2020 season

Kilkenny hurling legend DJ Carey will be part of Brian Cody's coaching staff for the 2020 season.

After Cody was ratified for his 21st season in the Cats' hotseat, the Kilkenny county board also announced Carey and James McGarry and DJ Carey as selectors for the season ahead, while Michael Comerford has been named as Strength and Conditioning Coach.

Carey steps up from managing the Under-20s, who he guided to the Leinster this year.

Kilkenny GAA also revealed Michael Dempsey would be stepping away, following a 14-year involvement with the senior hurlers.

"Michael Dempsey joined Brian Cody in the senior management team in 2005 and has since being a constant presence behind the scenes, no more so than during Kilkenny’s four in a row from 2006-2009 and also in Kilkenny’s All-Ireland successes in 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2015," a Kilkenny statement read..

"On behalf of Kilkenny GAA and Brian Cody we wish Michael all the best in the future and to thank him for his immense contribution to hurling in Kilkenny."

Derek Lyng replaced Carey as U20s boss, with Peter Barry and Michael Rice as his selectors.

At U-17 level, Richie Mulrooney has been ratified as manager, with Adrian Finan, Marin Carey and Sean Kelly as selectors and the team trainer for 2020 will be James Meagher.

Christy Walsh has been ratified as the Kilkenny junior football manager for the 2020 season, the team coach will be JJ Grace, Dan O’Neill and Paddy McConigley will be team selectors.

