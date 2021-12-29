DJ Carey: If anyone can finally topple Limerick in 2022, it's Kilkenny

DJ Carey, IT Carlow hurling manager, during the Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Draw at Carlow IT in Carlow. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

The only certainty in hurling’s present hierarchy is the team at the top. After that, it comes down to perception.

“To me, it’s almost always the short-term,” says DJ Carey about the challenge facing every manager other than John Kiely next year.

“What do you have presently in your panel? Can you add one or two to it in the short-term? Now they might be there for the long-term but this year is the year you’re concentrating on.

“You’re not concentrating, in my opinion, on the next four or five years, you’re concentrating on this one to win it.”

Cork may well have claims to be the second best team in Ireland, as per their appearance in this year’s final.

Moreover, their age-profile, and the tidal wave of successful young talent about to wash over the seniors, could well make them the next team other than Limerick to win an All-Ireland.

But can you be sure of the order of things in the section marked ‘wannabes?’ And then there’s Kilkenny who, as Carey points out, have as legitimate claims on that dubious honour as any of the rest.

“Kilkenny have two Leinster titles the last couple of years,” he points out. “They were in a league final last year (2021) albeit they were in the weaker group of the league.

“We lost in extra-time to a very good Cork team so if you’re to take Limerick out of it you’re going to say Kilkenny are there or thereabouts with any team.

“I’m not saying they’ll beat them but I’m not saying they’ll lose to them either.

“They’re well capable of competing and being as good as any other team. I think Limerick are exceptional and I think the team that’s going to beat Limerick need to get them on a bad day.”

The long-term/short-term planning applies particularly to Kilkenny.

By the time next season starts, they will be seven years without an All-Ireland. They have a manager who has won 11 of them and shows no wane in his appetite, even if the immediate prognosis doesn’t look any chirpier, given the strength of Limerick.

“Brian Cody is, in my opinion, the one man that is capable of managing,” Carey insists. “He would have the respect of the players, he would have the respect of the county.

“Now, I do hear it now and again from outside, maybe it’s time to move on, but who’s looking for the job? It’s a very tough job.

“It’s easier probably to coach and train a Kilkenny team than it is to manage because the expectation is there and if you don’t win, you don’t have anything.

“If you do win it’s down to Brian Cody and what the players are giving.”

Carey is around long enough to realise that periods of dominance never last quite as long as expected. Just when it seems as though a team might never lose again, they suddenly ship a defeat and lull quickly.

“When Kilkenny won 11 All-Irelands under Brian Cody,” he says, “what were other counties saying?

“We’re in an era at the moment where Limerick are very strong. Kilkenny lost out to Limerick in 2018 or 2019, by a point, in extra-time I think, they beat them two years later.

“We were competitive. We’ve been in an All-Ireland final, in 2019. We were in semi-finals. So we’re not a million miles away.

“Now, a drought, which is a drought in Kilkenny, we have to be realistic in so far as saying maybe we don’t have the players...and maybe we do have the players and they’re not far away.

“If Limerick weren’t in the All-Ireland series at present, Kilkenny would be there or thereabouts, it’s as simple as that. Is it good enough in Kilkenny that we’re not winning All-Irelands? Well, what gives Kilkenny the divine right to win?

“I played a lot of years with Kilkenny when we didn’t win,” he points out. “We played in an All-Ireland in ’91, 92 and ’93. And then we were gone for seven or eight years. And we came back and won in 2000.

“It didn’t mean we were a terrible team in ’94, ’95, ’96, ’97, ’98 and ’99. We were within a puck of a ball in last year’s All-Ireland semi-final. So how far are Kilkenny away from any other team outside of Limerick? We’re not too far in my opinion.”

All that’s certain about 2022 is which county are the team to beat.

How the rest go about trying will be fascinating too.

“The best teams are always the toughest and the hardest and the fittest and strongest and most skilful,” Carey points out.

“So unless you’re going to be able to combine all of those and have that little bit of an edge, you do really need to concentrate on your own game.

“But I would have to say,” he adds, “if I was over a team that’s contending, Limerick are the model, And Limerick are the team because if every other team are not looking at that model, unless we’re able to match and beat them in all those categories we’re not going to win on a regular basis.”