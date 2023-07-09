‘Didn’t seem to get a huge amount from the referee today’ – Clare boss Brian Lohan’s view on semi-final loss

Brian Lohan has claimed his Clare charges struggled to get decisions from Cork referee Colm Lyons during today’s All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Kilkenny.

One of the more contentious calls came during Clare’s third-quarter purple patch, when Lyons blew for a free-in following a foul on Peter Duggan rather than play a few more seconds of advantage.

In the referee’s defence, his whistle went after Huw Lawlor had claimed possession … but the Kilkenny full-back immediately spilled the ball and Mark Rodgers fired to the net.

“Sure look, he had blown the whistle. But (we) didn’t seem to get a huge amount from the referee today. Found it hard to get frees,” Lohan suggested.

Asked about the yellow card count, he pointedly replied: “There’s a rule there that I can’t be critical of referees.”

Lohan also explained the rationale behind Clare’s decision to play a seventh defender in the first half of today’s semi-final by saying they “didn’t want to be out of the game at half-time”.

Rather than unhinging Kilkenny, the tactical gamble appeared to leave his charges confused and disjointed for much of a half that finished with Kilkenny leading by 0-15 to 0-10.

The strategy was duly abandoned for the second period, with corner-forward Ian Galvin replacing yellow-carded sweeper Séadna Morey, and Clare came storming back into the contest to lead by two points in the 54th minute.

But the concession of a turnover goal for Eoin Cody – described as a “killer” by Lohan – saw the momentum switch back to Kilkenny, who eventually held on to win by 1-25 to 1-22.

Afterwards, the Banner manager couldn’t hide his deflation at the end of another season that promised so much. But he didn’t shy away from explaining why they had changed their tactical set-up for the Cats.

Harking back to last year’s 12-point defeat at the same stage, Lohan said: “Well look, I suppose last year we felt we played the game on their terms. They had the extra defender back and we didn’t make use of the ball the way we might and left a huge amount of space.

“We didn’t want to be out of the game at half-time. I know we were just about in the game and we didn’t want to be out of it again, conceding goals early on.

“And also, we didn’t want to push up on them. It’s hard enough defending their forwards, but to defend against that quality and that space, we just didn’t want to do that.

“We made a decision to go with the plus one, or the sweeper or whatever you want to call it, and we went in, 15-10 at half time, so we were still in the game. Five points isn’t much in hurling.

“We changed it round, thought our players played really well in the second half.”

Clearly, though, Lohan was left with regrets about their first-half efforts.

“Yeah, very disappointed in how we played. Very disappointed in how we attacked the ball. Very disappointed in our shape, our structure,” he admitted.

“Made it easy, I suppose – there’s nothing easy out there, but kind of made it easy as it can be for their defenders. Richie Reid was hitting ball for fun. Just too easy for them and left our players with too difficult a job to do to defend … ball was too accurate going in, and against those forwards you need pressure on the strike. So, yeah, disappointed with how we played in the first half, for sure – and our touch.”

Lohan also lamented the nature of Cody’s 55th-minute goal, stemming from an exchange of short passes between Eibhear Quilligan and Rory Hayes from a short puckout after Paddy Deegan had reduced Kilkenny’s deficit to a point.

Hayes was pickpocketed by Billy Ryan and Kilkenny duly pounced, TJ Reid providing the assist for Cody’s goal to crown his Man of the Match 1-5 haul.

“Yeah, it’s a killer goal from our perspective. But look, these things happen in hurling. It’s a tough game. A tough place to play out there and a tough to play against really good opponents,” Lohan reflected.

At the end of his fourth year, the Clare manager promised to “go and analyse it, look at it and see if we can improve”.

But he had nothing but praise for his players, concluding: “It’s an absolute pleasure to be involved with them. They give everything, every day they go out. I don’t know if it’s redeeming now, but they’re tough guys, they work really hard. Disappointed with how they played in that first half, but then they turned it around. The game is 70 minutes. They did their best.”