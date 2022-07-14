‘Did it cross anyone’s mind that Clare and Galway may not have been let play well against Kilkenny?’

Kilkenny legend Noel Skehan insists that the Cats have not been given the credit that they deserve heading into Sunday’s All-Ireland SHC final – and he is adamant that Brian Cody’s men will push Limerick “to the limit”.

The Leinster three-in-a-row winners have surprised many this season by overcoming Galway and Clare to set up a mouth-watering showdown with John Kiely’s men –and Skehan is expecting another big display from the Noresiders.

The former goalkeeper, holder of nine All-Ireland SHC medals, is unyielding is his view that the three-in-a-row chasing Limerick are beatable, and he feels many pundits are not giving Kilkenny their dues.

“I’m listening to lads saying that Galway and Clare were poor against Kilkenny. Then, on the other hand, they’re saying Clare were great against Limerick and Galway were great against Limerick, but, surely, the common denominator in all this is Kilkenny,” Skehan told the Irish Independent.

“Kilkenny were good against Galway and very good against Clare, and it wasn’t their fault that neither of them didn’t play that well against them. And did it cross anyone’s mind that they may not have been let play well against Kilkenny?

“I don’t think Limerick are unbeatable. I think Kilkenny are a good team and they will shove Limerick to the limit in the final. They won’t be going up to make the numbers, I’ll tell you that! No way.”