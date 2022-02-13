Diarmuid O’Keeffe goal key as Wexford continue flying start to Egan era after edging out Clare in Ennis

Wexford manager Darragh Egan after the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A win over Clare. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

Darragh Egan's fast start to life as Wexford hurling manager has continued at Cusack Park in Ennis with a hard fought win over Clare.

For the second successive week they had the cushion of a goal to keep a pace that started with a win seven days earlier over All-Ireland champions Limerick.

Wexford held a commanding position at half-time, leading by 1-9 to 1-7 after Rory O'Connor, who had missed the Limerick game shredded the home defence, scoring 1-4 and winning frees converted by brother Jack for two other points.

But Clare didn't help their cause with 11 wides in that opening period. Still, playing against the wind after the break they dug deep with substitute Patrick Crotty making a difference and ultimately it took a Diarmuid O'Keeffe goal, set up by midfield partner Liam Og McGovern on 60 minutes, to seal it for Wexford, giving them a 2-18 to 1-16 lead which they added to before Clare came back again.

Clare are still without Tony Kelly, Shane O'Donnell and the recently returned Peter Duggan among others but with Mark Rodgers shooting 0-12, 11 points from frees, they were always in touch.

It didn't take like for Rory O'Connor to settle in, winning a free for Jack to convert just after he had almost intercepted a Jack Browne backpass to goalkeeper Eibhear Quilligan.

Clare led through the opening 10 minutes and when midfielder Paddy Donnellan put them 0-4 to 0-2 ahead, they appeared to be finding their rhythm.

But a second point from play from their main man settled Wexford and by the 18th minute they were ahead, 0-5 to 0-4, when Conor McDonald struck.

O'Connor's 21st minute goal should have been defended better. When he got on to Charlie McGuckian's crossfield delivery he still had much to do. But he slipped through Paul Flanagan and got clear, netting from the rebound after Quilligan had bravely blocked his first attempt of a 1-5 to 0-4 lead.

Goalkeeping bravery wasn't confined to Clare though as Mark Fanning twice blocked John Conlon at the other end in the same 29th minute sequence of play before Shane Meehan struck for a goal on the third attempt, swivelling on to his left to make the space.

Wexford's recovery from that inevitably came from Rory O'Connor, winning a free for Jack to convert before clipping over a fourth point from near the sideline.

The home side really should have goaled a second time when Meehan scythed through but was denied by Fanning's quick advance, his body again bearing the brunt of the force.

Clare created other chances and Matthew O'Hanlon had to clear off the line from Rodgers in the 55th minute.

But it was an improved performance from their defeat to Cork eight days earlier.

Scorers -

Wexford – J O'Connor 0-9 (6fs 1 65), R O'Connor 1-4, D O'Keeffe 1-0 C McDonald, D Reck 0-2 each, M Dwyer, C Flood, P Foley all 0-1 each

Clare – M Rodgers 0-12 (0-11fs), S Meehan 1-0, P Donnellan 0-3, J Conlon, P Crotty 0-2 each, R Mounsey 0-1

Teams:

Wexford: M Fanning; S Donohoe, L Ryan, D Reck; P Foley, M O'Hanlon, C Flood; D O'Keeffe, L Og McGovern; O Foley, J O'Connor, C McGuckian; M Dwyer, C McDonald, R O'Connor. Subs: C Dunbar for O Foley (50), N Murphy for Ryan (61), P Morris for McGuckian (63), O Pepper for McGovern (68)

Clare: E Quilligan; R Hayes, C Cleary, P Flanagan; D Ryan, J Browne, D Fitzgerald; J McCarthy, P Donnellan; C Malone, J Conlon, R Taylor; S Meehan, D McMahon, M Rodgers. Subs: P Crotty for McMahon (h-t), R Mounsey for Tayloe (67), S Golden for McCarthy (67), A Shanagher for Conlon (69).

Referee: C Lyons (Cork)