Details of Limerick's triumphant All-Ireland homecoming released
For the first time in 45 years, Limerick are planning to receive Liam MacCarthy and it promises to be quite a party at the Gaelic Grounds.
The homecoming, organised by Limerick City and County Council and Limerick GAA, is a ticket-only event with free tickets available from Eventbrite.ie since 6pm Sunday evening.
Patrons are warned that no one will be admitted once the stadium's capacity is reached or at any time after 6.30pm.
Gates will open at 4pm with entertainment being provided. Irish group Beoga, fronted by Limerick woman Niamh Dunne, will be first on the stage followed by The Blizzards and then DJ Mark McCabe.
The Limerick squad and the trophy they have coveted for well over four decades will arrive on stage at 7pm.
RTE's Marty Morrissey will host the event.
There were 20,000 Limerick fans inside the Gaelic Grounds today watching the game on a big screen.
