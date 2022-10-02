| 10.1°C Dublin

Despite a storied history, Shinrone have never won the Offaly SHC... could this finally be their year?

Big dreams of ending small-ball famine

Shinrone’s Jason Sampson in action against St Rynagh’s Conor Hernon and Simon Óg Lyons.Picture by Ger Rogers

Dermot Crowe

Seán O’Meara has lived in Shinrone all his life and has never seen days like these. “The whole parish is covered in red and white,” he explains. “I am almost emotional starting to talk about it to you; it is quite an occasion.”

As he speaks he chokes up a little. O’Meara hurled for Shinrone, lived and breathed it. He was a selector a couple of times. He served on committees, as club treasurer. And now he is the team sponsor.

