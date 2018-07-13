Derry GAA have paid tribute to young hurler Aodhán O'Donnell who has died tragically at the age of 19.

Derry GAA in mourning following sudden death of hurler Aodhán O'Donnell (19)

Aodhán's body was recovered from the River Foyle today following an extensive search since Sunday when he was reported missing.

"Derry GAA are devastated at the tragic death of Aodhán O'Donnell," read a statement from Derry GAA.

"Aodhán was a much valued team mate and hurler at both club and county level and will be greatly missed.

"The thoughts and prayers of everyone connected with Derry GAA are with Aodhán’s family, friends and club members at this difficult time."

Aodhán, who would have turned 20 on Tuesday, hurled for his local club Na Magha CLG.

"The club and O'Donnell Family would like to thank everyone for the overwhelming support in what has been a very challenging week," read a club statement.

"Aodhán's funeral arrangements will be released in coming days. Go ndeánfaidh Dia trocáire Air. Na Magha agus Doire Abú."

Online Editors