Derry claim All-Ireland hurling U-20B title with impressive win over Roscommon

Derry 3-17 Roscommon 2-14

Derry celebrate with the trophy after the win over Roscommon. Image: Sportsfile. — © SPORTSFILE

Derry won the Richie McElligott Cup at the third time of asking by finishing strongly to secure their maiden All-Ireland U-20B hurling championship at Roscommon’s expense in Croke Park.

Having lost the finals in 2018 and 2021, Rian Ó’Neill’s side made it third time lucky, aided by a Player of the Match performance from the towering Ruairi Ó’Mianain who hit 1-5 from play.

Paddy Fallon edged Roscommon in front, 1-13 to 1-12, after 41 minutes but Derry responded like champions, hitting an unanswered 1-5 to put significant daylight between the sides.

The winners started impressively and Sedgáe Melaugh barrelled his way through the Roscommon defence for an excellent goal after just three minutes.

Derry were 1-3 to 0-1 ahead and looking good but Roscommon furrowed a path back into proceedings, helped by Liam Coyle’s well-taken 12th minute goal.

The Ulster side were wasteful, hitting 22 wides over the course of the contest and their “shoot on sight” policy failed to turn hard-earned possession into scores.

Roscommon made better use of the possession that came their way and a rapid-fire double of scores from Fallon and Coyle handed the westerners a 1-9 to 1-8 interval advantage.

Derry wiped out that lead on the resumption with points from Keelan Doherty and Eamon Cassidy before Ó’Mianain took the game by the scruff of the neck.

The Slaughtneil player and Paddy Fallon traded score for score, with the Oran player’s 41st-minute point leaving the Rossies in front.

But Derry applied the after-burners with a couple of points from Ó’Mianain followed by James Friel finding the target from a ’65 and a free. Jack Cassidy stretched his side’s advantage further before an effort from Keelan Doherty evaded Roscommon goalkeeper Jack Ryan and ended up in the net.

Ó’Mianain capped a terrific individual performance with a goal before Seán Canning rattled the net for a consolation green flag for Roscommon.

But Derry were soon celebrating a historic first title at this grade.

SCORERS – Derry: R Ó’Mianain 1-5, J Friel 0-5 (3f, 2 65), K Doherty 1-1, R Henry 0-3, S Melaugh 1-0, J Cassidy 0-2, E Cassidy 0-1. Roscommon: P Fallon 0-9 (7f), S Canning 1-1, L Coyle 1-1, C Dowd 0-2, R Conlon 0-1.

DERRY – C McElhinney; J McAllister, M McEldowney, A Duffin; N McGonagle, J Friel, C O’Kane; R Ó’Mianain, E Boylan; J Cassidy, S Melaugh, O McElhinney; R Henry, E Cassidy, K Doherty.

Subs: C Murtagh for McElhinney (37), R McNamee for Melaugh (60), C Bradley for Henry (60)

ROSCOMMON – J Ryan; T Fleming, J Dillon, T Tiernan; T Morris, M Lohan, M Hussey; K Ryan, R Conlon; C Mulry, F Killion, C Dowd; L Coyle, P Fallon, S Canning.

Subs: B Kelly for Hussey (17), DJ Hession for Mulry (h-t), A Hoare for Ryan (58), C Kavanagh for Dowd (58), J Mannion for Tiernan (59).

REF – N Malone (Clare).