Dermot Crowe: Invincibles of Déise are on threshold of history

One more Waterford final victory will seal a record tenth championship in succession for incredible Ballygunner

You may have read by now that it was in Walsh Park in 2015 that Ballygunner last experienced defeat in the Waterford senior hurling championship. Their opponents, De La Salle, had started the summer poorly and needed a lift. They managed to get one in a third-round group match, leading by eights point at half-time, nine early in the second half and by just one at the finish.