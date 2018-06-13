Derek McGrath to resist calls to stay on with Waterford

It is understood that McGrath will officially part ways next week following the completion of their provincial campaign - they play Cork in their final game on Sunday but are already knocked out - despite having the full backing of the Waterford squad.

McGrath stated earlier this year that this would be his last season at the helm but after a litany of injuries robbed him of key personnel this summer - and Tipperary's 'ghost' goal denied them victory in round two - there have been calls for him to continue into 2019.

The 42-year-old hit the headlines last year having taken leave from his job as English teacher in De La Salle College to concentrate solely on Waterford and he guided them to a first All-Ireland SHC final since 2008 - where they fell to Galway by three points last September.