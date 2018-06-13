Sport Hurling

Wednesday 13 June 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

Russia RUS

Saudi Arabia SAU

Egypt EGY

Uruguay URY

Morocco MAR

Iran IRN

Portugal POR

Spain ESP

France FRA

Australia AUS

Argentina ARG

Iceland ISL

Peru PER

Denmark DNK

Croatia CRO

Nigeria NGA

Costa Rica CRI

Serbia SRB

Germany GER

Mexico MEX

Brazil BRA

Switzerland SUI

Sweden SWE

South Korea KOR

Belgium BEL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

England ENG

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

Senegal SEN

Russia RUS

Egypt EGY

Portugal POR

Morocco MAR

Uruguay URY

Saudi Arabia SAU

Iran IRN

Spain ESP

Denmark DNK

Australia AUS

France FRA

Peru PER

Argentina ARG

Croatia CRO

Brazil BRA

Costa Rica CRI

Nigeria NGA

Iceland ISL

Serbia SRB

Switzerland SUI

Belgium BEL

Tunisia TUN

South Korea KOR

Mexico MEX

Germany GER

Sweden SWE

England ENG

Panama PAN

Japan JPN

Senegal SEN

Poland POL

Colombia COL

Saudi Arabia SAU

Egypt EGY

Uruguay URY

Russia RUS

Spain ESP

Morocco MAR

Iran IRN

Portugal POR

Denmark DNK

France FRA

Australia AUS

Peru PER

Iceland ISL

Croatia CRO

Nigeria NGA

Argentina ARG

Mexico MEX

Sweden SWE

South Korea KOR

Germany GER

Switzerland SUI

Costa Rica CRI

Serbia SRB

Brazil BRA

Senegal SEN

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

England ENG

Belgium BEL

Derek McGrath to resist calls to stay on with Waterford

Manager poised to end Waterford stint after five years in charge despite backing of players

Waterford manager Derek McGrath. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Waterford manager Derek McGrath. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Michael Verney

Derek McGrath is set to end his five years in charge of the Waterford senior hurlers following a difficult season which saw the Déise exit the Munster SHC at the round-robin stages and suffer relegation to Division 1B of the league.

It is understood that McGrath will officially part ways next week following the completion of their provincial campaign - they play Cork in their final game on Sunday but are already knocked out - despite having the full backing of the Waterford squad.

McGrath stated earlier this year that this would be his last season at the helm but after a litany of injuries robbed him of key personnel this summer - and Tipperary's 'ghost' goal denied them victory in round two - there have been calls for him to continue into 2019.

The 42-year-old hit the headlines last year having taken leave from his job as English teacher in De La Salle College to concentrate solely on Waterford and he guided them to a first All-Ireland SHC final since 2008 - where they fell to Galway by three points last September.

Waterford's style of play under McGrath - and the utilisation of a sweeper system - has brought some criticism his way but it took them to within a puck of a ball of Liam MacCarthy success as well as collecting league honours from Division 1B three years ago.

Déise legend Dan Shanahan is also expected to leave his role as selector on the management team next week and 2016 All-Ireland U-21-winning manager Seán Power is the likely frontrunner to replace McGrath in the Waterford hot seat.

Irish Independent

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport