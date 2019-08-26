Derek McGrath set to be named as Laois minor hurling coach

Derek McGrath is set to make a sensational return to inter-county management but it won't be with a senior team.

Derek McGrath is set to make a sensational return to inter-county management but it won't be with a senior team.

The former Waterford boss – who guided the Déise to the 2017 All-Ireland final – will be unveiled as Laois' minor hurling coach in the coming days in what can only be described as a remarkable turn of events.

McGrath had been reported to be in the mix for vacancies in Cork, Offaly and his native Waterford at various stages over the past few months but will instead take up a minor role with the O'Moore men in what is a major coup for Laois.

McGrath – who works as an English teacher at De La Salle College in Waterford city – is understood to be furthering his studies over the winter but the 43-year-old is keen to keep his hand in management and will be ratified as part of the Laois management later this week.

Just last week, McGrath ruled himself out of the race to succeed Páraic Fanning as Waterford senior hurling manager having "momentarily thought about the position" and his venture to Laois is an unlikely alternative.

GAA Newsletter

Online Editors