Derek McGrath meets Vincent Hogan: The faith of his late father, big Waterford regrets, and why the Déise are serious contenders again

Six months on it still preys on him, that empty chair in Manor Lawn, the memory of just ten people standing in Ferrybank cemetery as the coffin was eased down.

Nickey McGrath had gone to hospital with a pain in his hand on October 5 only for scans to reveal a spiral of cancer in his lungs. Long after he’d abandoned them, the cursed cigarettes came ghosting back to take him.

He slipped away on January 2 just as he’d lived, with the quiet, buttoned-up dignity of a self-educated man.

And even now, even with the cushion of time, the pain still comes gusting unexpectedly. Talking about it feels cathartic, necessary even.

Derek McGrath has never suffered that peculiar Irish male awkwardness around expressions of love and when he remembers his late father now, a smile never quite leaves his lips.

He finds it a release almost to retrace those horrendous last days as Nickey slipped into that tranquillised lull between this life and the next.

Derek feels only pride for how they were as a family, his mother Kathleen and sister Nicola, all the time trying to light little candles of hope, not just for Nickey but for one another. His own wife, Sarah, too.

They’d all wilted palpably that day the oncologist, Dr Calvert, rang to say that the light was slowly dying. Nickey and Kathleen had been 50 years married on St Stephen’s Day (his 71st birthday) and among the ways they’d marked the occasion was by getting the couple’s photos printed onto handkerchiefs.

It was an anniversary wreathed in heartbreak.

“We had this horrendous 12 or 13 weeks, but we all stepped up,” Derek reflects now. “The diagnosis was terminal, but we tried to disguise it a small bit from him, just to try to keep him spirited.

“I remember we got a call from the palliative care team one day and he was asking, ‘What’s a palliative care team ringing about?’

“Dad went into hospital on December 21 and never came out. I was shaving him, doing things he wasn’t able to do for himself. And I was proud I could do that with Nicola. Leopardstown was on at the time and he loved the horses. Even then, he’d give me a few bob to back something for him. He was on a fair amount of oxygen, but he’d still talk away.

“Then Dr Calvert rang to say we were looking at maybe a week. Sarah and I went over to my Mam and that was the first time we really said, ‘Look, he’s not going to survive this!’”

On some level, Derek always considered himself a ‘Mammy’s boy’, but he knows what he got from his father too. And he’ll be forever grateful.

“My father never told me he loved me,” he says flatly. “But what he gave me was unconditional love. I’d say there’s a lot of people similar. Would never say something like, ‘I’m proud of you!’ But never had a negative word either.

“His support and love came in a different way. It was expressed through Credit Union loans to put you through college. Through double-jobbing so we wouldn’t want for anything.”

Nickey McGrath worked from the day he left school at 12 until he turned 70. Through various re-inventions, he was a bread delivery man, worked in pest control and, for a time, had a shop of his own in Ferrybank.

The double-jobbing?

He was drummer in two bands. One, Ted and the Democrats, was New Ross-based; the other, Frankie King and Tempo, had resident status at the Rose of Tralee festival. Nickey, you will gather, was an independent spirit.

“He’d never be influenced by the mob,” Derek remembers now. “He was just very steady, always presenting the alternative perspective. Like years ago, as young fellas, we might be at a Wolfe Tones concert, then singing rebel songs at home.

“And he’d just present the Unionist view. Might just be, ‘I read something that fella David Trimble said…’

“It was a great grounding for us looking back. The message was always stand back and keep your mind open.”

* * * * *

Every hurling story is a story of belonging and these last months McGrath has re-anchored himself to home.

He’s still helping out with Laois minors and Faythe Harriers in Wexford, but the invitation to get back involved with his own club again as a part of his old friend Brian Phelan’s management team has felt a blessing too.

Through his five years managing Waterford, one of McGrath’s regrets is the distance he put between himself and De La Salle. “It’s actually been good for me socially,” he says now. “I’m not introverted, but I can be awkward. Some might find this very hard to believe, but I can be very shy. Maybe it doesn’t come across but even going to Mass, I’d be inclined to go in the back way.”

Senior inter-county management isn’t a strictly safe or rational place and maybe the easy thing is to get lost in the endless checks and balances.

From the outside, there was always an air of John Keating, the empowering high school teacher played by Robin Williams in Dead Poets Society about McGrath’s care for a group that came so close to hurling’s mountain top.

Many of them would have been under his wing since arriving as First Years into De La Salle college, so stepping away in 2018 was never going to be simple. He admits it became a struggle.

“Bigger than anticipated I suppose,” he agrees. “I would have had a huge natural empathy towards the boys, a love for them, a care for them. So I thought the best policy was just to completely detach myself from their lives. There was a real sense of finality to it.

“Then the things you talk about openly in public… more time with your family, more time for your career… I think they were lies if I’m completely honest. That’s not to denigrate my family or anything, I definitely got more time with them and that was great. But when the boys got to the league final (under Páraic Fanning) I did send a text to them that morning. Other than that, I would have had very little contact with them even though the perception might have been that I was hanging around almost like a shadow over the thing. I was anything but.

“I did get stuck into some media work. Should I have gone underground for a year and said nothing? And let Páraic operate in a space… I suppose on reflection maybe. But I was thinking I suppose of where I could fill the space. And I wasn’t really sure if the opportunities would come up again.”

In stark, trophy-hunting terms, McGrath’s Waterford won the 2015 National League and came up just three points short of Galway in the All-Ireland final two years later.

Much of that time seemed to be spent defending a way of playing that has become almost commonplace today, specifically the synchronised flexibility of lines that, historically, might as well have been cut in stone.

Much simplistic analysis took hold, some pundits all but framing use of a sweeper as a one-dimensional act of tactical vandalism.

McGrath always had a kindred spirit in Davy Fitzgerald and, for a time, maybe they both made the mistake of taking the criticism personally. Yet today, every serious team is open to some kind of tactical adjustment with a recognisable thread to the Waterford and Clare teams that won the National Leagues of ’15 and ’16.

One of Derek’s favourite memories is of being in his father’s company immediately after Waterford’s 2015 Munster Championship victory over Cork, just a month after a league final victory over the same opposition. Waterford’s winning score was 3-19.

“Not bad for a defensive team!” smiled Nickey McGrath with gentle sarcasm as the well-wishers came pouring in.

Truth to tell, the essence of that time was never tactical. It was trying to work the lottery of human emotions. Regrets, accordingly, became unavoidable.

One of his biggest was the cull he performed after a poor first year, cutting ten senior men adrift with a coldness that, to this day, leaves a nagging sense of guilt. Having been relegated in the league and evicted from championship by Wexford, McGrath set about re-energising the Waterford squad.

“I remember I had a Fifth Year parent-teacher meeting in De La Salle and I was parked up in what we call the ball-alley at the back after,” he remembers now.

“Came out around quarter to six and I’d say I was finished with the phone calls by ten past six. Ten fellas who’d given their lives to hurling, fellas who had ambitions for the year ahead. I’d say some of the conversations lasted no more than 30-40 seconds on the phone. Others maybe a minute or two.

“Some of them looked for feedback, but I wasn’t even prepared to give feedback. I didn’t really entertain the questions. I just wanted to tick that box and move on which I’d consider… not a horrible trait… but I wouldn’t be proud of it. It wasn’t me.

“You’re espousing everything about empathy and what your values are, yet you’re not living those values. Maybe winning the league the following year swept that away a bit. But it didn’t sweep it out of my mind.”

There is regret too over how he allowed emotion became a liability leading into that 2017 All-Ireland final.

They’d gone to war over Tadhg de Búrca’s suspension for their semi-final against Cork and took from that war a vengeful air, filling them with energy. Then they tried to replicate that energy when Conor Gleeson was ruled out of the final. And it was just too intense too soon.

“Our approach to the semi-final was based on anger and indignation,” he remembers now. “We’d stand for no more injustice given what had happened to Tadhg. There was an electricity in our dressing-room that day and that electricity found its way onto the field.

“It was a huge energy source and we tried to recreate it for the final.

“And though we decided not to pursue Conor’s case to the bitter end, something I actually still regret, we did go to the same emotional well for a second time and it was as if we froze. I remember looking around the dressing-room and lads were a bit teary-eyed. I’d got the balance wrong. At the time, I remember thinking, ‘I might have overcooked it here!’

“Then the game starts, we go 0-5 to 0-0 down and your thought process, if you’re completely honest, is ’08. That’s what was in my head, ‘We’re in trouble here!’”

A Kevin Moran goal eventually settled them and Waterford, in time, had every chance of bridging that gap to ’59, only to come up short in the end by three points.

McGrath could narrate a multiplicity of small, technical errors dragging them down that day, but he is keen instead to stress that Galway’s hurling on the day was sharper, more assured.

The pain of defeat softens, but it will – he knows – never relent.



* * * * *

An avid student of the mind, McGrath is in the middle of a Master’s in Positive Psychology at UCC.

When he thinks of 2018 and Waterford’s slow unravelling from an All-Ireland final team to one up on cinder blocks by June 17, there is no great mystery to trace. Actually, he remembers a moment of crystalline clarity during the team holiday in Cancun when he felt the first tingle of apprehension.

He’d been reading Hunger in Paradise – How to save success from failure by Rasmus Ankersen, a book essentially counselling successful teams to burn their trophies. Maybe Waterford had no silverware, but they did have a different sense of themselves.

“I remember we were in Cancun on New Year’s Eve, having the time of our lives” McGrath remembers. “And I just got this feeling that the year ahead could be really tricky. Not in terms of any relationship breakdowns or anything like that. But lots of people telling us we were so close and you’re just, aaagh, I just knew it would be a difficult winter.”

They played catch-up in that year’s National League, then went to Ennis for a Munster Championship opener that, effectively, left them hopelessly ransacked. Already deprived Austin Gleeson and Pauric Mahony, they lost De Búrca, Noel Connors and Darragh Fives to injury while Moran was red-carded.

A 13-point loss to Limerick in their third game effectively ended Waterford’s championship, but McGrath still takes pride from the integrity of effort then shown in a dead rubber against Cork, the game in which ‘Brick’ Walsh established a new record of 74 senior championship appearances.

“That was one of the proudest performances for me,” he says. “Because we stuck it out. We were desperately depleted, but nobody went on the beer that week. There was a kind of honour there to the end.”

He yearns, in time, for another shot at inter-county management, strengthened by the knowledge now that self-doubt is such a pernicious thing if allowed oxygen.

Often in the past McGrath feared that the absence of a glittering playing career might, somehow, undermine what messages he espoused in a dressing-room.

He played only two championship games for Waterford under Gerald McCarthy and laughs at the memory of a league game against Offaly (then All-Ireland champions) in ’94 when his marker was Martin Hanamy. “I was whipped off after 25 minutes!”

But those experiences were, above all, educational.

“Sure I’m no different to John Kiely or Micheál Donoghue or Donal Moloney and Gerry O’Connor in that respect,” he says. “Sometimes you can feel a little bit of paranoia around not having made the grade. But look at Mourinho, Tuchel and Klopp in soccer. Look at Joe Schmidt in rugby. None of them were top players. We’re as entitled to see the game how we see it as anybody else.”

He will watch tomorrow’s Thurles game from the comforts of home, still feeling a deep connection to the Waterford dressing-room.

Liam Cahill and Mikey Bevans, he reckons, have created a perfect storm with the team.

He was offered to opportunity to bring his father to last year’s All-Ireland final, but it was obvious that Nickey just wasn’t well enough to travel. And on some level, Derek himself was – he knows – in a strange emotional time-zone.

But what he sees in this Waterford group today is a hunger that won’t be easily tamed.

“Even Shaney Bennett coming back this year… if you look back at 2017, he was involved in nearly every goal we got,” says McGrath. “And Dessie Hutchinson is an assassin, the real deal. He’s got Jason Robinsonesque feet.

“I think Waterford are forewarned too. If the negativity around Clare had continued right through the league, I’d be more worried about facing them now. But those wins over Dublin and Kilkenny suggest they’ve got things together.

“Trust me, these Waterford lads are serious players and they want it. They really want it.”



