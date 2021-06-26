| 9.1°C Dublin

Derek McGrath meets Vincent Hogan: The faith of his late father, big Waterford regrets, and why the Déise are serious contenders again

The loss of his father Nickey hit Derek McGrath hard, but his love of hurling remains as strong as ever

Vincent Hogan Twitter Email

Six months on it still preys on him, that empty chair in Manor Lawn, the memory of just ten people standing in Ferrybank cemetery as the coffin was eased down.

Nickey McGrath had gone to hospital with a pain in his hand on October 5 only for scans to reveal a spiral of cancer in his lungs. Long after he’d abandoned them, the cursed cigarettes came ghosting back to take him.

He slipped away on January 2 just as he’d lived, with the quiet, buttoned-up dignity of a self-educated man.

