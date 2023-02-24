Derek McGrath joins Dublin U-20 hurlers’ management team

Derek McGrath has joined the Dublin U-20 hurling management set-up for the coming season.

The former Waterford senior manager has been working with the team as a coach since they began training late last year.

This year’s Dublin U-20s are managed by Shane O’Brien, the former Westmeath boss, who is also a selector under Micheál Donoghue with the Dublin seniors.

It’s the second underage role McGrath has held outside of Waterford in succession. McGrath had been part of the Laois minor set-up for the past three years, most recently under Declan Qualter, the Galway-born former Dublin senior hurler.

Last year, Laois made a first Leinster final since 2013, although they were beaten by Offaly. In the semi-final, they recorded a first championship victory over Kilkenny at that level since 1964.

McGrath’s name has been rumoured to be in the mix for a host of senior roles – Cork, Galway, Offaly and his native Waterford – since stepping down at the end of the 2018 season.

This year’s Leinster U-20 competition will be played on an initial round-robin basis, with Dublin facing Galway, Wexford and Kilkenny before the knockout phase.