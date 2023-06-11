Derek Lyng: We had that little bit of luck at the end, but I think overall we deserved it

Kilkenny's Cian Kenny and team-mates celebrate with the Bob O'Keeffe Cup after their side's dramatic victory over Galway in the Leinster SHC final at Croke Park. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Galway men fell and limbs scattered as if they had simultaneously stood on a landmine. A few yards away, Kilkenny bodies piled on each other in disbelief when the final whistle sounded.

This wasn’t quite larceny, Kilkenny had led by eight points at one stage in the second half, but for Galway, it felt like the Cats had been in the house and taken the family silver.

For 70-plus minutes, Galway and Kilkenny traded blows like prize fighters in yesterday’s Leinster SHC decider. And in the final throes, they argued over possession in the corner.

Punch drunk with fatigue, neither side could lift the ball. Even the great TJ Reid looked like he’d gone to the limits of his powers as a forest of legs hid the sliotar.

Somehow, the ball worked its way to John Donnelly. Donnelly lobbed the ball across goal and a hurl-less Pádraic Mannion kicked into the path of Cillian Buckley. Not known for his goal scoring, Buckley found the only inch of space he could. Cue bedlam. Cue disbelief that the lesser celebrated Leinster hurling championship could generate such drama.

Afterwards, Kilkenny folk pointed out how the goal had come at the same end as the famous 2004 Leinster final when Rory Jacob found the net with the last puck of the game. That was a gut punch that sent even Brian Cody to the turf.

Henry Shefflin played that day but the Galway manager didn’t make it to the media room to speak to the national media afterwards. Perhaps he wasn’t of a mind to relive the agony.

But even in the absence of his thoughts, there was no underestimating the wound this inflicted, one that will take time to heal. Time is exactly what they don’t have as they face either Tipperary or Offaly in a fortnight’s time.

What’s all the more galling for Shefflin and Co is that Galway were good for long periods here. They’d salvaged a draw from six points down in the round-robin game in Kilkenny. And they looked to have pulled off an even more impressive rescue act here, as they trailed by eight at one stage in the second half.

​Before Buckley’s intervention they had engineered a ten-point swing. Evan Niland’s eye was in. Jason Flynn grabbed a crucial goal to snatch the momentum and Conor Whelan was close to unplayable.

More than anything, Shefflin was surely pleased with their refusal to bend the knee what it was easier to go away. They looked set to be rewarded for that flintiness.

But when the Gods are against you, there’s nothing to be done. Mannion’s booted clearance might have gone anywhere but it fell to Buckley who chose that moment to score his first championship goal for Kilkenny.

No one could remember a Buckley goal of any sort for Kilkenny since the 2010 All-Ireland minor semi-final which came against Galway of course. The ‘Roy of the Rovers’ writers might have been embarrassed by it all.

“I still had hope,” Kilkenny manager Derek Lyng said of the dying moments of the game. “And I just felt we were going to get another chance. When the ball is played across, we knew if it was saved it’s game over.

“Thankfully we’re on the right side of it today and we had that little bit of luck at the end, but I think overall we deserved it.”

Like Shefflin, Lyng played in that 2004 game when Wexford picked Kilkenny’s pockets. He knew enough to know there was little he could say to his former team-mate at the post match handshake.

“Not a whole lot you can say,” Lyng said. “I mean, if I was on the end of that … Look, you are sick, you are totally deflated. So that was it. We will probably cross paths again.

“It’s relief for us. We are on the right side of it and it is a fantastic feeling. I wouldn’t like to be on the other side of it either.”

Not for the first time, Kilkenny’s survival instinct sustained them here. They look ahead into a four-week block now, time enough perhaps for Martin Keoghan’s hamstring to heal and Adrian Mullen’s thumb to knit. Mikey Carey and Richie Reid might also be back in the mix.

Kilkenny pulled 2-4 off the bench but Lyng insists they’ll need more ahead of their All-Ireland SHC semi-final.

“I think we need more, yeah. When you are eights points up, you look at that.

“It’s happened a few times this year, we have had a good leads and other teams have come back into it. That can happen.

“But what I think it important is managing it a bit better when we get a lead. Easier said than done. The players on the pitch, Galway are a fantastic team.

“They have excellent hurlers, especially up front and that’s just the nature of the game.

“It think today, you could see the character of those fellas coming through.”