Colm Keys Twitter Email

Derek Lyng has been appointed the new Kilkenny hurling manager, replacing the recently-departed Brian Cody.

Cody stepped down just 12 days ago but Kilkenny have wasted no time in filling the vacancy with the county's recent All-Ireland winning U-20 manager and former midfielder.

A county board meeting this evening has ratified the Emeralds man for a three-year term.

Lyng was previously a selector under Brian Cody, coming on board in 2014 after Martin Fogarty stepped away.

He remained in place until 2019 when he moved over to take charge of the U-20 team. His selectors will be named at a later date.

Lyng won six All-Ireland medals and was part of the backroom for the 2014 and 2015 All-Ireland titles.

And he will have TJ Reid for another season at least with the 34-year-old former 'hurler of the year' committing to play for as long as he can after completing a 16th season.

