Derek Lyng coaxes Mikey Carey back into Kilkenny hurling fold in big boost for Cats

Derek Lyng has received a significant boost to the hopes of the Kilkenny senior hurlers this season after coaxing defender Mikey Carey back into the fold for the remainder of the championship.

Carey was a revelation last season as he nailed down a wing-back spot for the Cats en route to a Leinster SHC three-in-a-row, and a narrow All-Ireland SHC final loss to Limerick, but he set off on his travels in the months that followed.

Carey was expected to take at least a year away from the inter-county scene having spent the last six months between Asia and Australia and a summer stint in the US was understood to be next on the agenda.

The Young Irelands clubman returned home in recent weeks, however, and he is understood to have responded positively to Lyng's urgings and re-joined the Kilkenny squad ahead of this Sunday's clash away to Antrim in Corrigan Park.

Carey was a noticeable presence along with the extended Kilkenny squad for their two Leinster SHC games so far and he is believed to be undergoing a demanding physical regimen to get back up to speed for county action.

Whether or not he features over the coming weeks and months remains to be seen but his pace and power could yet be a weapon which Lyng will unleash as the season heads into its melting pot.