Derek Lyng always ready to call on Kilkenny cavalry to save the day

On the week of an All-Ireland final, the temptation will always be to follow the romance. Talk of Limerick’s swashbuckling green giants and Kilkenny’s iron will is much easier to tap into than the cold, hard data.

But this week the analysis will be forensic. Every stone will be kicked over in a bid to find an edge. If there’s value to be mined for Limerick and Kilkenny, they will be determined to find it.

The tape of last year’s All-Ireland final will likely be dug out. The how and whys of where that game was won and lost will feature in conversations this week.

Limerick finished strong to make it three in a row. But when it came to impact from the bench, Kilkenny couldn’t have asked for much more.

All their five permanent subs in the game got on the scoreboard, with Alan Murphy, Richie Hogan, John Donnelly, Walter Walsh and David Blanchfield registering a point each. From that perspective, they outstripped Limerick, who got two scores from their four replacements.

And it’s short odds that the bench will have a significant impact on where Liam MacCarthy spends this Christmas.

Derek Lyng has called on his bench early and often in this campaign. They’ve used their full complement of subs in all but one of their seven championship games, the exception being the group stages draw with Galway.

The Kilkenny cavalry have contributed 2-16 in those games, with the greatest impact coming in the Leinster final.

Kilkenny subs provided 2-4 to the cause that day, with Cillian Buckley’s last-gasp goal securing the Leinster title in the most dramatic fashion.

Speaking afterwards, he confirmed that Kilkenny had targeted a big impact from their subs.

It is, as he put it, part of the game.

“Derek called it out during the week, we needed more impact from the bench and I think he got an answer today,” revealed Buckley. “You see all the teams playing, it’s part of the game now.”

Buckley was quick to point out it’s not the role he wants with the Cats, but he knows it’s one that’s required. “I want to be more than a father figure, I’ll tell you that much, and to get involved in the action today was great, and I want more before the year is out. I didn’t come back just to mind the lads, I came back to be part of the team to win an All-Ireland,” he said.

In the main, Lyng pulls from a highly experienced bench. Dicksboro man Buckley first joined the panel in 2012 and has featured off the bench in every game. Pádraig Walsh also came on the scene that year and has come on four times in 2023.

That same year we were given our first sight of Walter Walsh, who delivered a man-of-the-match performance in the 2012 All-Ireland final reply. Eleven years on, they are still going to the well for Kilkenny.

But even those three aren’t as experienced as Richie Hogan. Injury has disrupted his season. Indeed, it has hampered him for the last number of years. But in coming off the bench in the win over Clare in what was his first appearance since the Antrim game, Hogan is a live option again. The Danesfort man is 35 next month, but the hope in Kilkenny is that there’s still more magic to be drained from those wrists.

In all, Kilkenny have used 11 different players as subs, with replacements contributing on the scoreboard in each championship game.

With Blanchfield tipped to miss out, Lyng will have to shuffle his deck. High on his list of considerations will be what he needs to hold in reserve.

And so far, the Kilkenny cavalry haven’t let him down.

Cats’ bench press – how subs have made scoring impact

Of the substitutes used in Kilkenny’s seven games this summer, Leinster SHC final hero Cillian Buckley has made the most appearances from the bench with seven – three more than Walter Walsh, Cian Kenny and Pádraig Walsh.

Kilkenny 0-29 Westmeath 0-7

Kilkenny: Eoin Murphy; Mikey Butler, Huw Lawlor, Tommy Walsh; David Blanchfield, Richie Reid, Pádraig Walsh; Darragh Corcoran, Paddy Mullen; Timmy Clifford, Adrian Mullen, John Donnelly; Billy Ryan, TJ Reid, Eoin Cody. Subs: Cian Kenny for P Mullen (46), Martin Keoghan for Ryan (47), Cillian Buckley for P Walsh (56), Niall Brennan for A Mullen (61), Conor Delaney for Lawlor (64).

SCORES OFF BENCH – M Keoghan 0-2, N Brennan 0-1.

Kilkenny 0-28 Galway 1-25

Kilkenny: Eoin Murphy; Mikey Butler, Huw Lawlor, Tommy Walsh; David Blanchfield, Richie Reid, Pádraig Walsh; Darragh Corcoran, Conor Fogarty; Timmy Clifford, Adrian Mullen, John Donnelly; Billy Ryan, TJ Reid, Eoin Cody. Subs: Martin Keoghan for Clifford (h-t), Cian Kenny for P Walsh (46), Alan Murphy for Donnelly (65), Cillian Buckley for Fogarty (73).

SCORES OFF BENCH – M Keoghan 0-2.

Kilkenny 5-31 Antrim 3-20

Kilkenny: Eoin Murphy; Mikey Butler, Huw Lawlor, Tommy Walsh; David Blanchfield, Richie Reid, Darragh Corcoran; Adrian Mullen, Alan Murphy; Tom Phelan, John Donnelly, Billy Ryan; Martin Keoghan, TJ Reid, Eoin Cody. Subs: Pádraig Walsh for T Walsh (42), Cillian Buckley for A Murphy (48), Walter Walsh for T Phelan (54), Richie Hogan for A Mullen (60), Niall Brennan for M Keoghan (64).

SCORES OFF BENCH – W Walsh 0-2, C Buckley 0-1.

Kilkenny 0-27 Dublin 0-21

Kilkenny: Eoin Murphy; Mikey Butler, Huw Lawlor, Tommy Walsh; David Blanchfield, Richie Reid, Darragh Corcoran; Adrian Mullen, Paddy Deegan; Tom Phelan, John Donnelly, Billy Ryan; Martin Keoghan, TJ Reid, Eoin Cody. Subs: Walter Walsh for Ryan (53); Cian Kenny for Phelan, (57); Pádraig Walsh for Corcoran (61); Cillian Buckley for R Reid (inj, 64); Billy Drennan for TJ Reid (70).

SCORES OFF BENCH – B Drennan 0-1.

Wexford 4-23 Kilkenny 5-18

Kilkenny: Eoin Murphy; Mikey Butler, Huw Lawlor, Tommy Walsh; David Blanchfield, Pádraig Walsh, Darragh Corcoran; Walter Walsh, John Donnelly; Adrian Mullen, Martin Keoghan, Tom Phelan; Billy Drennan, TJ Reid, Eoin Cody. Subs: Conor Delaney for Butler (12), Billy Ryan for Keoghan (14), Conor Fogarty for Mullen (25), Alan Murphy for Drennan (49), Cillian Buckley for W. Walsh (66).

SCORES OFF BENCH – C Delaney, B Ryan, A Murphy 0-1 each.

Kilkenny 4-21 Galway 2-26

Kilkenny: Eoin Murphy; Mikey Butler, Huw Lawlor, Tommy Walsh; Conor Fogarty, David Blanchfield, Darragh Corcoran; Cian Kenny, Paddy Deegan; Tom Phelan, John Donnelly, Billy Ryan; Martin Keoghan, TJ Reid, Eoin Cody. Subs: Walter Walsh for Martin Keoghan (19), Pádraig Walsh for Conor Fogarty (52), Cillian Buckley for Darragh Corcoran (58), Timmy Clifford for Tom Phelan (61), Billy Drennan for Billy Ryan (68).

SCORES OFF BENCH – W Walsh 1-2, C Buckley 1-0, P Walsh 0-1, Billy Drennan 0-1.

Kilkenny 1-25 Clare 1-22

Kilkenny: Eoin Murphy; Mikey Butler, Huw Lawlor, Tommy Walsh; David Blanchfield, Richie Reid, Paddy Deegan; Conor Fogarty, Adrian Mullen; Tom Phelan, Martin Keoghan, John Donnelly; Billy Ryan, TJ Reid, Eoin Cody. Subs: Walter Walsh for Martin Keoghan (44), Cian Kenny for John Donnelly (54), Cillian Buckley for Conor Fogarty (56), Richie Hogan for Tom Phelan (60), Pádraig Walsh for Billy Ryan (68)

SCORES OFF BENCH – C Kenny, P Walsh 0-1 each.