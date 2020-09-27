Delight for Davy Fitz as Sixmilebridge see off O'Callaghan Mills to reclaim Clare crown

Conor Cooney of O'Callaghan's Mills in action against Brian Corey of Sixmilebridge during the Clare County Senior Hurling Championship Final. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Sixmilebridge finally secured a first successful defence of the Clare senior hurling crown in 27 years seeing off the brave but limited challenge of O’Callaghan’s Mills at Cusack Park today.

Uniquely, they secured the Canon Hamilton Cup without managing to score a goal in this year’s championship.

Not that it worried manager, Tim Crowe, or coach, Davy Fitzgerald, their alliance having now re-established the ‘Bridge as a serious force in the senior championship, bringing the club its 15th title.

The ‘Bridge, chasing their first back-to-back victory since ’93, looked far more battle-hardened from the off.

Lining out, typically, with six players standing across the Mills’ ‘65’ for the throw-in, it was clear their tactic from the off was to toss confusion into the ranks of a team chasing their club’s first senior crown since 1937.

It worked too, the Mills’ management quickly becoming draw into arguments with match officials about their ‘Bridge counterparts down the line. Arguments that, bizarrely, were still rippling angrily half an hour in.

By then, they looked in crisis mode on the field, the defending champions easing out into a 0-13 to 0-7 half-time lead with Cathal Malone and Brian Corry hitting 0-3 each from play.

The ‘Mills did carry a palpable threat in their inside forward line, where both Gary Cooney and Colin Crehan looked to have the beating of their markers whenever any decent ball arrived their way.

Their problem was that, against a supplemented ‘Bridge defence, that kind of ball was a rarity.

Crehan and Cooney did have 0-2 each from play by the mid-point, the former adding three frees. But they always looked a team that would need goals to win this. Their best chance of the half came when Cooney found himself isolated inside against Barry Fitzpatrick, but his 16th minute shot went fizzing over Derek Fahy’s bar.

Seadna Morey was a constant danger down the other end, his free running off the shoulder constantly threatening to disrupt the Mills’ defensive structure.

The challengers did come storming out of the blocks immediately after the resumption, Sean Cotter (two) and Aidan Fawl getting the first scores of the half. But the ‘Bridge gradually squeezed the life out of their challenge and the final petered out pretty tamely in the end in front of a threadbare Ennis crowd.

SCORERS: Sixmilebridge – A Morey 0-6 (all frees), C Malone 0-4, B Corry and J Shanahan 0-3 each, A Mulready 0-2, S Morey and C Deasy 0-1 each.

O’Callaghan’s Mills – C Crehan 0-5 (0-3 frees), A Fawl, G Cooney and S Cotter 0-2 each, J Loughnane 0-1 (free)

SIXMILEBRIDGE: D Fahy, B Carey, B Fitzpatrick, N Purcell, S Morey, C Morey, P Mulready, S Golden, P Fitzpatrick, C Malone, J Shanahan, J Loughnane, B Corry, A Morey, A Mulready. Subs – C Deasy for Loughnane (49 mins), R Shanahan for Mulready (58 mins).

O’CALLAGHAN’S MILLS: K Nugent, M Cotter, C Cooney, G Cooney, P Donnellan, A O’Gorman, N Donovan, C Cooney, C Henry, A Fawl, B Donnellan, J Loughnane, G Cooney, S Cotter, C Crehan. Subs C Murphy for B Donnellan (53 mins), M McGrath for Ciaran Cooney (56 mins).

